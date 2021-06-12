Gen Gutti reappointed as Museveni names new Army Court members

By U R N More by this Author

President Yoweri Museveni has named 21 new members to serve in the General Court Martial.

In a letter dated June 8, 2021, Mr Museveni reappointed Lt Gen Andrew Gutti as the army court chairman for another term.

Others reappointed are; Col Richard Tukacungurwa as Judge Advocate, Prosecutors; Lt Col Raphael Mugisha, Maj Emmy Ekyaruhanga, and Capt Ambroz Guma; Maj Silas Kamanda Mutungi as the Defense Counsel, Lt Col John Bizimana as Secretary/ Registrar of the court, Capt Fatumah Wakabani and Capt Ruth Nabitakke.

The rest of the appointees are new members and they include three prosecutors namely; Maj Mark Kugonza, Lt Alex Lasto Mukhwana, and Lt Gift Mubehamwe. There are also six new members of the Panel; Brig James Rubahika, Col E. H Kitahunga, Col AK. Birungi, Capt G. Lubadde Sseguya, Capt Allen Kyosaba, and Warrant Officer One Kenneth Arinaitwe.

Others who have been appointed as reserve members are; Brig Vincent Okello Ladii, Lt Col Damian Kato Abooki, Lt Col Christine Nekessa, Maj Paul Tumukunde Miragire, Maj Sarah Sonko Asiimwe, Col Jasper Abeka, Col Ibrahim Kedi, Maj Herbert Ruhindi Mujungu, Maj Richard Turyahabwe, Maj Emmanuel Byaruhanga, and Capt Gift Ajiri Kaganda.

Those dropped from the court include; Maj Gen Joseph Arocha, Brig George J. Etyang, Brig Francis Chemengich Chemo, Col Frank Kyankonye, Col David Gonyi, Lt Col Richard Nimanya, Maj Douglas M. Owoyesiga, Warrant Officer One George Matete. Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera, Maj Richard Turyahabwe, Capt Glorious Natukunda, Capt Paul Mugerwa and Warrant Officer One, Sunday YK Moses.

The UPDF spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso confirmed this development in a message posted on the official Twitter handle of the army.

"The C-I-C (Commander in Chief) General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reappointed Lt General Andrew Gutti, the Chairman General Court Martial. On behalf of UPDF, I congratulate him," she tweeted.

Gen Gutti has been the head of the Court Martial since 2016. He replaced the late Maj Gen Levi Karuhanga who died in April 2016.

Gen Gutti has since then tried several prominent people both military officers and civilians mainly on charges related to illegal possession of firearms. Some of them include the National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi whose charges were dropped, the Patron of Boda Boda 2010 Association Abdallah Kitatta who was convicted as well as former Inspector of Police Gen Kale Kayihura who is still facing charges related to illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees, and failure to protect war materials among other charges.

The court-martial has several times come under criticism for being used as a tool to imprison opposition activists.