Gen Katumba builds, unveils village church 

A church built by Gen Katumba Wamala, the Works and Transport minister, in his home area in God’s honour for surviving an assassination attempt on his life two years ago, was yesterday opened by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

While opening St Mark’s Church Kikandwa in Kasawo Town Council, Mukono District, Archbishop Kaziimba said God spared Gen Katumba’s life so that he can build a place where Christians can worship Him.

“We thank God that the General is still alive and I keep wondering why anyone can think of assassinating Gen Katumba, a man who loves everyone. This world is full of people with bad hearts,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Urging Christians to use the new church to pray to God, Archbishop Kaziimba said by investing in the construction of a place of worship, the Wamala family has kept the legacy of their late parents whom he said worked tirelessly to serve God.

The magnificent church, the Archbishop said, has changed the Kasawo area, saying all neighbouring school structures and teachers’ houses should also be improved.

The June 1, 2021, assassination attempt on the former chief of defence forces in Kisaasi left him wounded while his daughter, Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo, died instantly.

Preliminary investigations pointed at rebels of ADF as being responsible for the attack.

Later that year, Gen Katumba mobilised funds to start the construction of the church.

Archbishop Kaziimba, who also said everyone in this world has a contribution to make in society, cautioned Christians against engaging in acts of murder and abortion.

He said people should love one another and have respect for life.

“We should use social media responsibly because what I see there, breaks down my heart,” he said.

Gen Katumba said it is by God’s grace that he is still alive today, adding that he survived the assassination because God wanted to give him a second chance.

“This church I have built is not for late Wamala’s family. Never claim even a window when I die. This church is a gift to the community of Kikandwa. My late mother loved this church so much that she used to spend all the money I gave her for her upkeep by giving to the clergy,” Gen Katumba said.

He asked Christians to maintain the church.

Mukono Diocese Bishop Enos Kitto Kagodo applauded Gen Katumba for the vision of investing in construction of a church.