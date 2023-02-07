Gen Katumba rallies politicians on poverty fight

Works and Transport minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has urged politicians to focus on getting Ugandans out of poverty rather than politicking.

Gen Katumba reasoned that keeping Ugandans in politics all the time has not earned them a living.

“My call to you leaders is let’s help our people to take advantage of all programmes, which the government is trying to implement to get [them] out of poverty,” Gen Katumba said on Sunday during the handover of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) projects in Mbarara City.

“All of us leaders have a responsibility. Before you ask people to say oyee, oyee, how have you guided them, what have you brought to them, have you explained to them Emyooga?” he asked.

Gen Katumba noted that whereas it is okay for the people to say oyee [to the ruling party], they [electorates] should not say it on empty stomachs.

“So leaders, it’s our responsibility [to shape society], you are the ones on the ground,” the minister said.

Gen Katumba said the Parish Development Model (PDM) was intended for poor Ugandans, but it is unfortunate that some leaders, who are already out of poverty, are taking advantage of it.

“PDM came for the poor, but then you find some leaders are the ones benefiting, and the poor are left out in the cold,” he said.

Mbarara City Woman MP Ritah Atukwatsa Bwahika said it is important for all Ugandans to work hard and that the government is a vehicle for development.

“Politics is a means through which resources are allocated, but as politicians, we call upon the people we lead to be able to embrace government programmes and get out of poverty,” she said.