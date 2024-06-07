Gen Katumba shooting: Four judges set to hear case

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has appointed a panel of four justices to preside over the upcoming trial of six suspects accused of attempting to assassinate the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala in 2021.



The four justices include; Dr Andrew Bashaijja, Dr Winfred Nibisinde, Richard Wejuli and Susan Okalany.



Court also appointed three assessors who are; Sarah Namayanja, Lawrence Mukasa and Albert Kasasa. An assessor is a member of the public with no legal training and is provided for under criminal trials and always gives their unbinding opinion to court before it proceeds to deliver its final verdict.

The trial is set to begin on July 8, 2024. The suspects face charges of terrorism, 10 alternative counts of murder and 12 of attempted murder, 4 counts of aggravated robbery, rendering support to a terrorist organization, terrorism financing and belonging to a terrorist organization. Prosecutors allege the group is affiliated with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.



The group is also accused of murdering Gen Katumba's daughter Brenda Nantogo and driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo.



The six suspects are; Mohammad Kagugube, Kamada Walusimbi alias Mudinka, a boda boda rider, Silman Kisambira, Abdlaziz Ramanthan Duuku, Habib Ramathan Marjan, a religious teacher and Muzaifa Wampa alias Kanaaba, a boda boda rider.



Prosecution contends under the charge of allegedly rendering support to a terrorist organisation, that the accused persons and others, who are still at large, between March 2015 and June 2021 in various places in Kampala, Luweero, Kasese and in various places in eastern DR Congo, rendered support to Hussein Lubwama, alias Master.