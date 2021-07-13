Gen Katumba shooting: Second suspected assassin arrested

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Police say they have arrested the second suspected shooter in the assassination attempt of Works and transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala which left his daughter Brenda Nantogo and driver Haruna Kayondo dead.

The suspect only identified as Kanaabe was allegedly transported by one Walusimbi Kamada alias Mudinka to the scene of crime.

Highly placed sources privy to the investigations told this reporter that Kanaabe was arrested last night.

The first suspected assassin identified as Hussein Lubwama alias Christopher Kinene alias Master was shot dead two weeks ago by security operatives who alleged that he was resisting arrest. Three other suspects are said to have been killed by security personnel.

Kanaabe’s arrest comes hours after the High Court in Kampala gave government up to Friday to produce death certificates or photos of Lubwama and the three other suspects who were killed by police.

The order by Judge Musa Ssekaana was prompted by a plea made by defence lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima who wanted proof that four of his clients were killed by security.

“The Attorney General’s representative has served me with their reply, saying four of the applicants are dead but without attaching death certificates as proof,” Mr Turyamusiima said.

The suspects include Hussein Wahab Lubwama, alias Christopher Kinene alias Master, Ramadan Mustafa Kwawa, alias Musa alias Amin, Juma Saidi, and Serwadda Idris, alias Swakibu alias Juma.

During yesterday’s court session, Mr Turyamusiima told court that their earlier application in which they were seeking to have their clients brought to court whether dead or alive had partly been over taken by events.

“My lord, this application has partly been overtaken by events since applicants 1 (Kamada Walusimbi alias Mudinka), 2 (Muhammed Kagugube), and 3 (Siriman Kisambira alias Mukwasi), have since been produced before court,” he said.

The State also told court that one suspect, Taata Juma, was not in their custody so they are not liable for his whereabouts.

The court had set yesterday to hear the said application but the State arraigned three suspects before Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court on July 8.

They were charged with one count of terrorism, two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder before being sent on remand at Kitalya prison until August 3.

Over a fortnight ago, police at a media conference revealed that they shot Lubwama dead as he tried to run away during arrest while Kwawa was killed when he attempted to escape from security operatives as he was being escorted back to the crime scene for reconstruction.



