Gen Katumba tasks new board to review building committees in local govts

The chairperson of the Planning and Development Committee of the District Council is the chairperson of District Building Committee

The Minister of Works and Transport, Edward Katumba Wamala has tasked the newly appointed National Building Review Board (NBRB) members to start with reviewing the Building Committees at local government arguing it would help mitigate collapsing buildings in cities.
Building committees.
Section 28(1) of the Building Control Act, 2013 established a building committee at each District and Urban Authority. The National Building Review Board oversees, inspects and monitors the operations of the Building committees.

