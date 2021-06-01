Gen Katumba Wamala shot at in Kisaasi

By Monitor Team More by this Author

A convoy carrying Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport and a four-star general in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has been shot at in Kisaasi.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 9am. According to the video footage that has been circulating on social media, Gen Katumba is seen walking but his clothes are stained in blood.

The vehicle which Gen Katumba has been traveling in. Photo | Stephen Otage

He was rushed to Malcom Clinic from where he was taken to Medipal Hospital in Kampala for further medical attention.

Reports coming in indicate that Gen Katumba's daughter, Brenda Wamala Nantongo and his driver, Haruna Kayondo, have since passed on.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: Reports coming in indicate that Gen Katumba Wamala's daughter and driver have both died after the car they were traveling in together with the Minister was shot at by unknown assailants this morning



👉https://t.co/ncMnlI1IiB

🎥 Courtesy#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/s90xtEaqoU — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 1, 2021

Advertisement

Gen Katumba and his daughter were reportedly heading for the burial of their close relative in Najjanankumbi along Entebbe road.

Moments before the incident happened, Gen Katumba tweeted:

I wish you a month of Happiness, Success, Peace, Prosperity, Good Health, and Wealth.



Remember to social distance, sanitize, and wash your hands regularly.#STAYSAFEUG #COVID19UG pic.twitter.com/4TuPEPrkRm — General Edward Katumba Wamala (@GenWamala) June 1, 2021

Gen Katumba has been serving as Minister of Works and Transport in the Ugandan cabinet, since 14 December 2019.

READ: Gen Katumba Wamala: Tourism enthusiast, US hall of famer

He previously served as the Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda, the highest military rank in the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF), from 2013 until 2017.

Gen Katumba Wamala and his daughter Brenda during the recent swearing-in ceremony at Parliament. Gen Katumba is the army representative in the 11th Parliament. Photo | Alex Esagala

He was the commander of land forces in the UPDF from 2005 to 2013. He also served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Uganda Police Force (UPF), the highest rank in that branch of Uganda's government, from 2001 until 2005.

Wamala was the first active UPDF soldier to serve as the head of the UPF.