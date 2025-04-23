Gen Kayanja-NFA land row forces govt to relocate Masaka solar fish dryer project

A government-backed solar-powered silverfish (mukene) drying facility in Masaka District has been relocated following a land dispute involving a retired army general and the National Forestry Authority (NFA), officials said.

The facility, initially set to be built at Ddimo landing site in Kyesiiga Sub-County, will now be constructed at Lambu landing site in Bukakkata Sub-county, after businessman and former Buganda Kingdom Trade Minister, Muhamood Thobani, donated a 100-by-100-foot parcel of land.

“In October 2024, a delegation from the Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization (LVFO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) identified land at Ddimo for the project. Construction began shortly after,” said Masaka District Fisheries Officer George Ntale.

“However, in January 2025, the project was halted after Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Elly Kayanja and the NFA both claimed ownership of the land,” Ntale told Monitor on Tuesday.

According to Ntale, contractors from Otaski Energy Solutions Ltd were blocked from accessing the site after Kayanja’s agents fenced off the area.

A structure that was being built to house a fish solar dryer at Ddimu landing site, whose construction stalled over a land dispute between Gen. Elly Kayanja and NFA, is seen on April 22, 2025. PHOTO/ISSA ALIGA

Gen. Kayanja asserts he holds a 49-year lease on Plot 24, Block 783 in Mujuzi Forest Reserve, which borders Lake Victoria. But the NFA maintains the reserve, measuring 28.33 hectares, is government land gazetted in 1962.

“The disputed land is part of Mujuzi Forest Reserve. It has been illegally encroached on, and the matter is now in court,” said Aldon Walukamba, NFA’s spokesperson.

Fisheries Commissioner Tom Bukenya Mukasa confirmed the new site at Lambu has been approved for construction.

“A joint inspection by LVFO and ministry officials found the Lambu site suitable, and construction will begin soon,” Bukenya said.

Works on the project, funded by IFAD, was initially scheduled to run from January to March 2025. Similar initiatives in Kenya and Tanzania have already been completed, Bukenya added.

Ntale expressed optimism that the facility will boost local income and improve product quality.

“Once operational, this dryer will reduce post-harvest losses and increase household incomes. It will also enhance revenue for the district,” he said.

Masaka District banned drying silverfish on bare ground five years ago due to hygiene concerns, but the practice has persisted.

Silverfish is valued for its nutritional benefits, especially for children and pregnant women, due to its high content of unsaturated fatty acids.