Gen Kayanja speaks out on Bulindo land row

Maj Gen (Rtd) Elly Kayanja has distanced himself from a land conflict that erupted between him and the residents of Bulindo Village in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

The Monitor in October last year broke a story where Bulindo residents were facing eviction from a 559-acre piece of land, which General Kayanja allegedly paid Shs111b to own.

“I have never owned any land title in the names of Elly Kayanja of any land in Bulindo, you can find out from the Registrar of Ministry of Lands, I even have no single decimal of land in Bulindo, so if they are giving me three acres, thank you very much,” Gen Kayanja told this publication yesterday.

However, when we wrote the story, Gen Kayanja said he bought the land from Japhes Wagumbulizi even if the land title did not mention his name.

In January, the State minister of Lands, Dr Sam Mayanja, wrote to Brig Henry Isoke, the head of State House Ant-Corruption Unit, informing him about the land row in Kyadondo County Block 182 in Bulindo, which Gen Kayanja claims ownership.

In January, Mr Baker Mugaino, the Commissioner of Land Registration directed that the titles for land in Kyadondo Block 182, measuring 226.170 hectares, be recalled for alteration.