Gen Moses Ali pays tribute to Pope Francis for his humility

Gen Moses Ali, the second Deputy Prime Minister, has paid glowing tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as an open-minded, tolerant, and unifying global leader.

Speaking to journalists at his office at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala yesterday, Gen Ali, who met Pope Francis twice during his lifetime, said he was deeply moved by the pontiff’s humility and inclusiveness.

“The Pope was truly chosen by God. He welcomed everyone,” Gen Ali said. “I am a Muslim, yet I was received inside the cathedral and blessed by him. That shows the level of love and tolerance he had.”

Gen Ali recalled meeting the Pope for the first time in 2014 and again in 2015. During the latter visit, the Ugandan delegation, which included leaders from Madi Sub-county in Adjumani District, received more than 200 rosaries from the Pope.

These were later distributed to Catholic churches across the country, particularly in Madi. “The Pope blessed us and gave us rosaries to bring home. It was a deeply symbolic gesture of unity and peace,” Gen Ali recounted.

He explained that the visit to the Vatican had been arranged by Fr Charles Obulejo, a Ugandan priest from Madi who resides in the Vatican.

Gen Ali was part of a delegation invited to meet the Pope, and as a senior figure, he was honoured with a personal blessing. “The people who worked for the Pope are constructing a major water project in our district,” Gen Ali said. “Water is being drawn from the Nile to supply the entire Madi Sub-county in Adjumani. It’s a huge undertaking that makes our visits feel even more worthwhile,” he added.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, has been globally remembered for his humility, advocacy for the marginalised, and calls for global unity. His leadership was marked by efforts to bridge religious divides, promote peace, and support the poor.

Gen Ali extended his condolences to the global Catholic community, saying, “I send my prayers and condolences for the loss of Pope Francis.