Gen Muhoozi cracks whip in shake-up of intelligence

It was a scene no one had ever anticipated or predicted. Maj Gen James Birungi, not so long ago Uganda’s spymaster, pulled into the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya on Friday at 10am.

Awaiting the former head of Chief of Military Intelligence (now Defence Intelligence and Security - DIS) was a high-level board of inquiry led by Lt Gen Sam Okiding, the deputy Chief of Defence Forces in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Gen Birungi would then go on to be grilled for several hours. One source put the count at seven. This, after all, was an inquiry like no other. The board of inquiry was investigating alleged breaches into the country’s intelligence architecture and counterterrorism operations.

Two of Gen Birungi’s blue-eyed boys—Col Peter Ahimbisibwe, the director of Counterterrorism, and Lt Col Christopher Byaruhanga, the head of Special Operations, had already been found wanting and arrested on the same allegations last month. If their former boss was to avoid the same fate, he needed to pull a rabbit out of the hat. He didn’t.

“After a closed-door meeting, Birungi was disarmed by his escorts. They put him in a new car with escorts and drove him to Makindye Military Barracks, where he is detained,” our source disclosed. Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the director of Defence Public Information, in a laconic reply over the telephone confirmed Friday’s sensational developments.

“Gen Birungi was summoned on Friday as a part of the ongoing investigation in [the] UPDF. He is currently detained at Makindye Military Barracks,” Maj Gen Kulayigye said matter-of-factly.

Our sources, who were more forthcoming with information, told us yesterday that Maj Gen Birungi is set to face trial before the General Court Martial on multiple charges. These include treason, corruption, terrorism, murder, and other offences.

One source added that the former spymaster’s arrest follows an internal audit investigation, which was triggered by an extended inquiry that uncovered irregularities linked to intelligence manipulation and operational funding.

Last month, a committee was established to investigate allegations that some elements within the UPDF had fabricated bomb threats in Kampala in order to access operational funding to cover the illicit activity. This was as Uganda readied itself to celebrate Martyrs’ Day on June 3.

Besides that, another investigation under review revolved around the conflicting reports regarding the status of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) commander, Meddie Nkalubo, whose alleged death in a drone strike was later proven false.

The false claim was initially based on intelligence reportedly endorsed by Gen Birungi while he led the military’s intelligence directorate.

The board, which rubber-stamped Gen Birungi’s arrest on Friday, has some of Uganda’s top security chiefs. These include Maj Gen Richard Otto, Crime Intelligence Director; Maj Gen Christopher Ddamulira, the Uganda Police Force (UPF) Crime Intelligence Director; AIGP Tom Magambo, the Director of Criminal Investigations in the UPF; and the heads of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) and External Security Organisation (ESO).

Gen Birungi is the first former spymaster under President Museveni to be imprisoned following dismissal, signalling a dramatic shift in internal accountability under the UPDF’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen Birungi was relieved of his post earlier this year and briefly reassigned as commander of the UPDF Mountain Division. He then was posted to Burundi as a military attaché—a role he never fully assumed.

Gen Birungi’s sudden arrest follows a string of recent changes by Gen Muhoozi, who has dismissed and detained several high-ranking officers in recent months, including Brig Bekunda Besigye of the Engineers Brigade, over allegations of corruption and financial impropriety.

Security analysts view these moves as part of Gen Muhoozi’s push to clean up the military’s internal operations while cementing his authority within the UPDF hierarchy.