Gen Muhoozi fires US-indicted Katungi

The chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has dismissed his director of external affairs after the United States indicted him on allegations of smuggling arms and narcotic drugs to Mexican cartels.

Lieutenant (Rtd) Michael Katungi Mpeirwe, one of the PLU’s founding members and a member of its Central Committee, was relieved of his duties on August 14 through a social media announcement by Gen Muhoozi.

“I have decided to remove Michael Katungi as Commissioner External Affairs of PLU. He is also removed as a member of our Central Committee. From now on, only the Chairman will appoint the foreign committees of our movement,” Gen Muhoozi posted on X.

Gen Muhoozi had appointed Lt Katungi as commissioner of external affairs for the MK Movement on January 18, 2023. When the movement later rebranded as the PLU, Katungi retained the role.

The US Attorney’s Office last month indicted Lt Katungi alongside Bulgarian national Peter Dimitrov Mirchev, Kenyan national Elisha Odhiambo Asumo, and Tanzanian national Subiro Osmund Mwapinga.

The US alleges that, since at least September 2022, the group conspired to supply military-grade weaponry, including machineguns, rocket launchers, grenades, night vision equipment, sniper rifles, anti-personnel mines, and anti-aircraft weapons, to the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most violent and prolific transnational criminal organisations.

The suspects allegedly believed the weapons would be used to support the cartel’s large-scale cocaine trafficking into the United States. The US has designated CJNG a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Lt Katungi has denied the allegations, calling them “malicious.” Unlike his co-accused—who have been arrested and are either in custody or facing extradition—Katungi remains at large.

PLU describes itself as a civic organisation seeking to have Gen Muhoozi succeed his father, President Museveni, as head of state. Before firing Katungi, Gen Muhoozi had indicated that the matter was under internal review.

“I am waiting for an internal report on our Commissioner for External Affairs. As Chairman of PLU, I shall take the final decision on his position amongst us. Our members do not have to be concerned about anything,” he posted earlier. “PLU is a patriotic movement of selfless nationalists! We do not care for money or material things. We care only for Uganda and her people.”

Gen Muhoozi had regularly deployed Lt Katungi to represent him abroad, including meeting supporters in the diaspora. On April 4, 2025, he posted on X that Katungi was his envoy to gang leaders in Haiti, inviting them to Kampala to discuss peace in August.

Lt Katungi replied: “Thank you, our generational leader, for the trust in me. We will reach out and bring them to Kampala. Thank you for your tireless efforts to resolve conflicts in our region, across Africa, and beyond.”

The PLU, which promises change, improved livelihoods, and a tougher stance on crime, has nonetheless faced questions over several of its top leaders facing criminal charges.

Its director of mobilisation, Igara County East MP Michael Mawanda, is in court over allegations of defrauding the government of Shs3.4 billion in cooperative compensation funds. Despite his arrest, he remains in his position.

When Mawanda was charged, Gen Muhoozi defended him publicly: “Those who ask me about Michael Mawanda? He is my friend. I do not abandon my friends when they are in need. That has never been my character. Even our Lord Jesus Christ had friends. Lazarus was his friend, whom Christ resurrected! Mawanda is in hell but he will surely live again!”

Lt Katungi responded to that post: “Well said our beloved incoming Rais (president), I've been telling them, the bonds of friendship [and] comradeship are very strong and important in the struggle. @MichealMawanda1 will prevail sir.”

Gen Muhoozi has also described Mawanda as a political prisoner and called for his release.