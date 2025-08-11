Gen Muhoozi, Russian ambassador push for stronger bilateral ties

The Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Monday met with His Excellency Vladlen Semivolos, the Russian Ambassador to Uganda, at the Special Forces Command Headquarters in Entebbe to push for stronger bilateral ties.

During the high-level discussion, both leaders focused on enhancing the longstanding bilateral relations between Uganda and Russia. They expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation and expressed optimism for deeper collaboration in future engagements.

Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, reiterated Uganda's appreciation for Russia's historical solidarity with Africa, particularly during the continent's struggle against colonial oppression. The CDF also acknowledged Russia's consistent support and respectful partnership approach.

Ambassador Semivolos commended the existing military and technical cooperation between the two nations, expressing confidence that Uganda-Russia relations would continue to flourish.

The meeting follows Gen Kainerugaba's visit to Moscow last May and comes amid growing diplomatic and military exchanges between Kampala and Moscow, building on decades of cooperation between the two nations.







