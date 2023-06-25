Gen Muhwezi says Uganda can handle ADF rebels

Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has said Uganda has the capacity to handle threats posed by the Allied democratic force (ADF) rebels.

The ADF allegedly killed about 40 innocent Ugandans, mainly students, in Kesese district on June 17.

‘’UPDF has the capacity to protect the people here and to fight them [ADF] in DR Congo but as you know they can’t stay in Uganda because they are not safe and security is tight that’s why they go to Congo from where they come in night hours to disrupt the peace of armless Ugandans,‘’ Minister Muhwezi said on June 24.

The minister was speaking as the guest of honor at the commissioning of a four classroom block in the nursery section at Nyamifura Primary School in Nyakagyeme sub- county Rukungiri district.

The four classroom block was constructed by Rotary Club of Kololo in Kampala with support from old school students among other well-wishers.

Maj Gen Muhwezi said Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and other Ugandan security agencies are ready and prepared to deal with the ADF rebels.

He added that the intention of ADF rebels is to disrupt the attention of the UPDF to protect schools in Uganda.

Minister muhwezi said, ‘’As security we are sensitizing the local people in the area to make sure they are very watchful and detect anybody who comes from outside [their community],”

On the commissioned classroom block, Minister Muhwezi hailed Rotary Club of Kololo for their heart of giving.

“Thank you Rotarians for your good heart. I started supporting this school in 1997 up to date. You [the shcool] must protect this building such that it can even serve the coming generation’’ Maj Gen Muhwezi added.

Kololo Rotary Club president Mr Moses Mabaale Turyatemba, told the school management to,

‘’Own this project and ensure that it is properly utilized. Let them [the community] bring more pupils to study in it because we shouldn’t build a beautiful structure and the community fails to bring pupils to study in it,’’ Mr Turyatemba said.

The school head teacher Ms Lovernce Bairiho hailed Rotarians for supporting the school.

‘’The new classroom block will accommodate the nursery section and primary one pupils,’’ Ms Bairiho said.

Mr John Kacebezi, the school’s chairperson Parents, teachers association promised proper utilization of the commissioned classroom block.

“Your fears are now cured because I want to tell you the truth that we shall protect this building because it is ours therefore go while knowing that it will be used in a rightful manner,‘’ Mr Kacebezi said.

Other Rotary projects in the district

About 5 years ago, Kololo rotary club built a community health center IV and a community hall at Nyakanengo Church of Uganda in Nyakagyeme sub- county Rukungiri district.

The club also donated an ambulance vehicle to North Kigezi health IV in Eastern Division, Rukungiri municipality, Rukungiri district.