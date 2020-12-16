Gen Muntu, Tumukunde hit back at Museveni 

Maj Gen Muntu yesterday said Mr Museveni’s remarks show that he is feeling the growing demand for change among Ugandans.

By Micheal Woniala More by this Author

By Irene Abalo Otto More by this Author

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, and his counterpart, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, have fired back at President Museveni for calling them non-starters.

While in Rukungiri District on Monday, President Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate, said he cannot hand over power to Lt Gen Tumukunde, Maj Gen Muntu or Col Dr Kizza Besigye because they allegedly failed to learn from his experience of guerrilla fighting to promote household income.

“I want to open a case against people like my brother Besigye, Tumukunde and Muntu for causing stillbirth in the development of this area. I am angry with those men because I have nothing I want in politics but they keep saying go away,” Mr Museveni said.

The Opposition candidates said Mr Museveni’s claims are panic remarks because of the looming defeat in the January 14 elections.

The trio fought alongside Mr Museveni during the 1981-1986 guerrilla war but have since fallen out with him on grounds that he deviated from ideals of the liberation struggle.

Feeling pressure

Maj Gen Muntu yesterday said Mr Museveni’s remarks show that he is feeling the growing demand for change among Ugandans.

“He is feeling the pressure. That is why he lashed out but whatever he says, it won’t change the dynamics of the situation as they are. Change will happen,” he said.

Lt Gen Tumukunde, who served as Security minister and head of intelligence in Museveni’s government, said it is not the mandate or choice of President Museveni to hand over power to anyone in the election race.

“If it was for Obote to bequeath power to Museveni, I don’t think he would have done that. So it is not true that it is President Museveni to decide whom to hand over power to,” Lt Gen Tumukunde said yesterday.

“President Museveni gives an impression that we are like hired slaves that are supposed to serve under him forever, permanently and pensionable. That is too patronising on others,” he added.

Maj Gen Muntu told voters in Butebo District yesterday that his former boss should appreciate the work they did together with him.

He said Mr Museveni knew the values and potential of the NRA cadres and that is why he trusted Muntu with the responsibility as army commander.

Advertisement

“If he is honest enough, he should be using us as a reference that we served this country well and never stole taxpayers’ money. He made a choice to preside over corruption and intolerance and we made a choice to stick to the ideals for which we fought,” he said.

