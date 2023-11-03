Gen Otafiire calls for closer ties with NGOs 

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has called for mending of fences between the government and civil society organisations (CSOs) after their relations became strained three years ago.

Gen Otafiire noted that CSOs speak for the same society which government serves, and are more forthright in their dealings compared to politicians.

“The relationship between government and CSOs must be complementary not confrontational. Each of us must understand our roles and boundaries. We both have the same agenda which is serving our people,” he said.

The minister was speaking yesterday at the CSOs-in-Uganda convention organised by the German co-operation agency, GIZ, and the European Union in partnership with Nation Media Group Uganda in Kampala.

The convention provided a platform for CSOs to showcase their contributions to driving Uganda’s development agenda, and exchanges between all stakeholders.

Gen Otafiire pointed out that CSOs should also help the government fulfil its pledges to the population and not be used for selfish political gain.

“We must come together and work towards improving service delivery for our people. The reason why developed countries have progressed at high speed is because they prioritise development instead of politics,” Gen Otafiire said, adding that he appreciates their role.

Mr Jan Sadek, the head of the European Union to Uganda, observed that CSOs continue to thrive in Uganda irrespective of challenges. Mr Sadek also agreed that dialogue between CSOs and government is important given their complementary relationship.

“We have to be entirely open with what we are doing here, which I think we are. We have to open channels between CSO, donors, development partners and government to avoid that kind of friction that we had around Democratic Governance Facility,” Mr Sadek said while promising continued EU support to the NGO community.

Dr Fred Muhumuza, an economist from Makerere University, explained that the role of CSOs is to hold both state and non-state actors accountable, and to ensure services are delivered to the people who need them the most.

“Let us help to influence government policy and login for change but also appreciate the hardships and circumstances governments operate in. Once we understand each other that way we are able to find a common ground for our bosses; the citizens,” he said.

Mr Moses Isooba, the executive director of Uganda NGO Forum, committed to work together with government to improve service delivery in the country.