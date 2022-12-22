Gen Saleh dismisses Muhoozi, Museveni leadership talk

Gen Caleb Akandwanaho (Salim Saleh ), the Presidential Advisor on Military Affairs, has advised the NRM party members to respect the Central Executive Committee (CEC) that is mandated to choose the top party leadership and not the noise makers.

Gen Saleh, who is also the coordinator for operation wealth creation, on Tuesday stated that the NRM party has proper structures to choose the candidate that is supposed to lead it and not any other groups.

“When I see the noise around the MK and President Museveni, it’s like you have passed a vote of no confidence in the NRM party Central Executive Committee. Don’t drag yourself into such things because it is the duty of CEC and not any other person,” Gen Saleh told Nakaseke District leaders.

Referring to a scenario way back in 1985 when the then Military Council wanted him to join them as a member during the bush war as a way of ensuring a ceasefire and peace for the people, Gen Saleh revealed that he rejected the proposal because he was of a lower rank and still young at the time.

“This was about 37 years ago. I knew that the procedure was wrong and unacceptable. I got the opportunity but weighed it wisely because it was not the right decision at the time. Don’t ask me for things that I don’t know,” he revealed.

The Gen was replying to an earlier petition made to him by the Nakaseke District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Ignatious Kiwanuka Koomu, who sought guidance on the ongoing debate that threatens to divide the ruling party members over the presidential candidate in 2026.

“We are becoming confused as NRM party members when we see the party members divided at this time. Some are for Muhoozi Kainerugaba while some members support his father. We need guidance on this matter,” he said.

Mr Koomu further revealed that even in his District Council, some of the councillors are wearing T-shirts bearing MK 2026 and claim that Gen Muhoozi is the standby candidate for 2026.

“Some of us still believe that President Museveni is our candidate but we are countering other forces within the NRM party,” Mr Koomu further clarified.

This was at the Nakaseke District Local Government end of year party where the district honored several people that have contributed to the development of the district. Gen Salim Saleh was among the people that were honored.

The other people that were honored include former Energy Minister Syda Bumba and the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine.

Gen Saleh’s comments come after Gen Muhoozi on December 5 tweeted that Gen Saleh had invited him to his home for a debate, and would brief followers about the visit.