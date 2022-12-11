Gen Sejusa, businessman bicker over land in Kyankwanzi

Retired bush war general and former coordinator of Intelligence services Gen David Sejusa is embroiled in a bitter row with Mr Tom Barigye, a resident of Mpango Village in Kyankwanzi District over land.

Gen Sejusa claims that in 2004 President Museveni allocated 300 acres to him on Ranch Number 34 together with other army officers, but when he went to Kyankwanzi Sub County to trace his portion of land, he discovered that Mr Barigye, a cattle keeper and businessman in Kiboga Town had grabbed it and annexed it to his 150 acres that was also allocated to him [Barigye] by the President.

Gen Sejusa explained that he has used all avenues to secure his piece of land, but Mr Barigye has frustrated his efforts, claiming that he bought the land from rightful owners and has all the necessary documents to prove his ownership.

"The President directed that me and other army officers acquire land at Ranch 34 and indeed I got it, but since I was busy with other duties and I could not come back here, Barigye took advantage and grabbed it," Gen.Sejusa told a meeting convened at Rwebijumbura Primary School playground on Friday.

Ms Sharon Ankunda, the Kyankwanzi Resident District Commissioner (RDC) convened the meeting to resolve the dispute.

"What I want now is the Military Land Board to come here and carry out boundary opening so that I can get my portion [of land] as directed by the President,” he said.

But during the same meeting, Mr Barigye, who is a cattle keeper, strongly criticized Gen Sejusa's assertions, insisting that he rightfully acquired the land he owns in the area.

"I also acquired 150 acres of land. I went ahead and bought more land from the local people and as I speak now I own 700 acres. It is not true that I grabbed Gen Sejusa’s piece of land as he claims," he said.

"Gen Sejusa knows very well that we went to the District Land Board and discovered that the said land is mine, I am surprised that he is now pushing for boundary opening starting from my farm," Mr Barigye added.

When contacted, Mr Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, said the RDC being the President’s representative in the district, must have the right information about the land allocation in the area.

“The RDC represents the President in a district. Since the land dispute is in her area, I am sure she is the right person to give you information,” he said on Saturday.

Ms Ankunda said her investigations had revealed that Gen Sejusa owns land in the area.

“I have carried out my own investigations and discovered that Gen Sejusa is one of the army officers who got land on directive of the President. He is now free to use Military Land Board and secure his piece of land," she said.

Background

Before Kyankwanzi was carved out of Kiboga District in 2010, district councilors had passed a resolution to allow businessmen and local herders to acquire land on Ranch Number 34 which was previously government land .

The same resolution was forwarded to President Museveni who also ordered that National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi and some army officers also be considered in the land allocation.