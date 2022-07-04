Gen Tumwine on the spot over blocking court bailiffs

Police are investigating circumstances under which former Security minister Gen Elly Tumwine blocked court bailiffs from effecting a court order in Kazo District.

It is alleged that last Wednesday at 3pm while at Kazo-Rwemikooma road at a junction leading to Gen Tumwine’s home, court bailiffs who had arrested Steven Rwanyabushozi were blocked by military officers commanded by Gen Tumwine and ordered the suspect’s release.

This followed a civil suit at Kazo Magistrate’s Court where Ms Grace Kekyiringa, Mr Rwanyabushozi’s mother, accused her son of blocking access to her home.

“In the judgment, which was passed in November 2021 and was in favour of the plaintiff, Ms Kekyiringa had also rewarded Mr Rwanyabushozi to pay costs of Shs24m to the mother,” Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson, said yesterday.

Mr Kasasira said when the latter failed to pay the fees, court issued a warrant of arrest and the court bailiffs obtained instructions from the police headquarters in Kampala on how to effect the order but they were obstructed.

“Gen Tumwine ordered the court bailiffs to release the suspect and ordered the suspect to board military vehicles attached to the General. Court bailiffs opened a case at Kazo Central Police station,” he said.

Accuses bailiffs

When contacted at the weekend, Gen Tumwine accused them (court bailiffs) of conniving with money lenders to terrorise and extort money from people.

“It is true that I stopped people whom we suspected were kidnappers because the court bailiffs connived, compromised, and abused their duties on the pretext of collecting debts,” he said.

Gen Tumwine said he would not allow corrupt court officials and police officers to extort money from the public and violate rights of the people in the community.