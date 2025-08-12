Gen Z presidential hopefuls step forward to challenge Museveni’s near 40-year rule

More than 50 Ugandans, including almost 10 members of Generation Z, have collected presidential nomination papers in a move aimed at challenging Museveni’s near four-decade rule through next January's election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday began issuing the forms, the first official step for registered voters intending to run in the 2026 election.

Museveni, who turns 81 in September, has ruled Uganda since 1986 and is widely expected to seek another 5-year seventh term.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said the forms can be picked up personally or through authorised party representatives.

Candidates must submit signatures from at least 100 registered voters in two-thirds of the country’s districts and pay a nomination fee of Shs20 million.

Presidential nominations are scheduled for September 23–24 at the EC’s new offices in Lweza, around Entebbe outside Kampala.

Youth challenge

The youngest aspirant so far is 20-year-old Jorine Najjemba, a former secondary school student on a gap year, running under the slogan “Open Door New Uganda for Everyone.”

She said she was motivated by what she called “a government full of rude and arrogant individuals.”

Another contender, 22-year-old Abigail Ayeza, said her decision “even annoyed my parents,” citing the government’s failure to deliver on pledges to end unemployment and poverty.

Several others in their 20s, many still at university, listed corruption, inequality, and poor services as their main grievances.

Pauline Nankambwe, 24, a student at Uganda Christian University (UCU), criticised Museveni’s government for prioritising clearing traffic for the president instead of fixing congestion.

She vowed to “fight corruption from its roots and create equality for all.”

Wycliffe Kasaijja, also 24, pledged to impose the death penalty for corruption, while law student Alvin Mivue promised to “revolutionise Pan-Africanism” and improve regional trade.

David William Magezi, 25, a human resource manager, mixed humour and political jargon in his criticism of Museveni’s “political hullabaloo.”

Big hurdles

Most young aspirants admitted they lack the personal resources to meet campaign costs, estimated at more than one billion shillings, and said they would rely on public donations.

Political observers say their entry reflects growing frustration among Uganda’s youth, who make up the majority of the population.

Francis Adepo, youth chairperson of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change, said it showed the younger generation is “yearning for unstoppable change.”

Political analyst Sarah Birete, who is the head of the Center for Constitutional Governance, called it “healthy for democracy” that youth are seeking national leadership.

Former Makerere University Guild President Shamim Nambasa said, “For decades, leadership in Uganda has been dominated by the older generation. We, the youth, have yet to see meaningful decisions made in our favour.”

Economic backdrop

Uganda’s most recent census found 23.1 million people aged 18 and over, more than half the population of 45.9 million.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) says unemployment remains high, with only 9.4 million of the 25.1 million working-age people employed. Youth aged 18–30 account for 5.2 million of the unemployed.

Corruption is another top concern, with the Inspector General of Government estimating annual losses of over Shs10 trillion in Uganda.

In July 2024, hundreds of young people were arrested during an anti-corruption march to parliament in Kampala, calling for the resignation of Speaker Anita Among over graft, which she denies.

The new generation of challengers says that tackling corruption, improving health and education, and promoting equality could deliver “the Uganda everyone desires.”