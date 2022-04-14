Gender equity: Best performing agencies named

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has been named the most gender compliant government agency, according to a report released by the Equal opportunities Commission (EOC).

The report, which rates all government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in terms of aligning their budgets to gender and equity matters, saw the Gender ministry score 92 percent, while Uganda’s mission in Malaysia was the least performer with 51.50 percent.

EOC, a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, is mandated to eliminate discrimination and inequalities against any individual or group of persons on the grounds of sex, age, race, colour and ethnicity.

The report assessed the MDAs basing on their performance in gender and equity planning and budgeting in the upcoming financial year by reviewing their ministerial policy statements (MPS).

While releasing the 8th MPS assessment report in Kampala yesterday, EOC chairperson Safia Nalule Juuko said 158 MDAs were subjected to assessment.

“The average score was 65.02 percent and all the 158 Vote MPS were assessed and met the minimum requirement with at least 50 percent compliance level, based on the Gender and Equity Assessment criteria. The Commission hereby recommends the issuance of a certificate of Gender and Equity compliance to the 158 votes,” she said

Ms Nalule added that the Ministry of Water and Environment came second with 82.16 percent, while EOC itself scored 81.16 percent.

“The least performing MDAs include Uganda’s Mission in Belgium, with 52.50 percent, Uganda’s Mission in Qatar, with 51.50 percent and Uganda’s Mission in Malaysia 51.50 percent,” she said.

Ms Nalule also noted that of the Shs45.325.7 trillion budget for the upcoming Financial Year 2022/2023, Shs28.036.68 trillion (62 percent) has been allocated towards the delivery of government programmes.

“Another Shs11.214.8 trillion (40 percent) has been directed towards programmes that address explicit gender and equity issues and lead to increased access, benefit, participation in the government provided programmes by the vulnerable and marginalised populations,” she said

The acting EOC Secretary, Ms Jane Ekapu, said the Commission continues to experience a challenge of late submission of the ministerial policy statements, which are a basis for assessment.

“The Commission received the Vote MPSs on March, 15th 2022 the same day the Parliament started considering them. This contradicts the essence of the gender and equity provisions under PFMA [Public Finance Management Act],” she said.

Ms Ekapu added that the attendant Treasury Instructions of 2015 and 2017 indicate that the MPS should be submitted to the Commission by February 16 to allow time for assessment and production of a comprehensive report by the Commission.

“This persistent challenge to the Commission requires the attention of the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development. The Equal Opportunities Commission has worked with several stakeholders in the compilation of this assessment report, which has resulted in a successful completion and production of MPS Assessment Report,” she said.

TOP PERFORMING MDAS

Ministry of Gender 92%

Ministry of Water 82%

EOC 81%

Ministry of Tourism 80%

Kyambogo University 79%

Kampala Capital City Authority 76%

Soroti Referral Hospital 76%

Human Rights Commission 76%

Lira University 76%

Mbarara University 76%

Uganda Bureau of Statistics 76%

Office of the President-ISO 76%

NARO 76%

Inspectorate of Government 76%

NITA-U 76%

Office of the Prime Minister 75%

Ministry of Lands 74%

Uganda Prisons 74%

Ministry of Finance 74%

Jinja Regional Referral Hospital 74%

Parliamentary Commission 73%

Ministry of Kampala 73%

Ministry of Education 73%

Immigration 72%

Judiciary 72%

Mbarara Referral Hospital 71%

Uganda Police Force 71%

Entebbe Referral Hospital 71%

Kabale Referral Hospital 71%

Ministry of Trade 70%

Ministry of Public Service 70%

Kabale University 68%

Ministry of ICT 68%

Ministry of Works 68%

Kawempe Referral Hospital 68%

Soroti University 68%

Mission in Kenya 67%

Muni University 67%

Uganda Investment Authority 67%

Law Reform Commission 67%

Ministry of Justice 67%

Public Service Commission 67%

Ministry of Local Government 67%

Uganda Tourism Board 66%

Financial Intelligence Authority 66%

URA 66%

Virus Research Institute 66%

Naguru Referral Hospital 66%

National Identification and Registration Authority 66%

Mission in Juba 65%

Office of the President 65%

Ministry of Health 65%

Auditor General 64%

Butabika National Referral Hospital 64%

Local Government Finance Commission 64%

Uganda Embassy in Algeria, Algiers 64%