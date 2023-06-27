Gender ministry, World Bank to create 1.4 million jobs for women

At least 1.4 million jobs are expected to be directly or indirectly created as the Gender ministry, with support from World Bank, rolls out an entrepreneurial service that supports women.

Gender minister Betty Amongi said the project will last five years and will be funded with a grant of $217 million (Shs793b).

“… It’s set to conclude on December 31, 2027. Over the course of its implementation, we anticipate that 35,000 micro-enterprises and 4,000 small enterprises will successfully transition to small and medium-sized enterprises, respectively,” Ms Amongi said during an interface with editors in Kampala yesterday.

She added: “This transformation is projected to generate a substantial impact, with the creation of 295,000 direct jobs and a remarkable 1,180,000 indirect jobs.”

Speaking at the same event, Mr Aggrey David Kibenge, the permanent secretary in the Gender ministry, said women face significant challenges in achieving economic independence and equal opportunities, hence the need to financially support their businesses.

“Gender biases and traditional norms have hampered their progress, resulting in lower labour force participation rates, higher unemployment rates, and limited access to resources and opportunities,” Mr Kibenge said.

“It is against this backdrop that the key objective of the project is to enhance access to services that facilitate the transition of female-owned businesses from micro to small, and from small to medium enterprises by focusing on empowering women enterprises in high-growth sectors with the potential to create more jobs,” he added.

Mr Alex Asiimwe, the commissioner labour, industrial relations and productivity, said the grants will be given to mainly women entrepreneurs and groups which have more women than men.

Uganda has approximately 45 million people, with women and girls comprising 51 percent.

Within the labour market, the labour force participation rate for women stands at 39 percent, while men enjoy a participation rate of 58 percent.