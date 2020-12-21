Gender struggles to sustain youth fund over delayed repayment

By EPHRAIM KASOZI More by this Author

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development is struggling to recover monies borrowed by youngsters under the Youth Livelihood Fund following the lockdown of all sectors as the government moved to mitigate the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

A senior ministry official said the lockdown affected all sectors which mainly employ the youth thereby rendering them idle, a situation that is making them unable to pay back in time.

“We are grappling on how to sustain the programmes like the youth livelihood fund because those who borrowed and used the funds before the lockdown are using Covid-19 as an excuse,” said Mr Francis Kyateka Mondo, the Ministry’s Assistant Commissioner.

Without revealing the amount due, Mr Mondo said the money that would have been invested in the youth livelihood programme and Uganda women entrepreneurship fund was reduced because the government had to invest in addressing Covid-19 effects.

“The businesses of young people are vulnerable and economic including salons, music and entertainment as well as hospitality as well as construction. A number of youths were rendered idle and ran out of cash,” he said.

The Youth Livelihood Programme is a government Programme that targets the poor and unemployed youth in all the districts where funds are advanced to the groups in form of a revolving fund in order to increase outreach and enhance sustainability.

He was speaking at the launch of a report on the ‘State of the Youth Civil Society’ in Kampala.

The report by child rights body; Restless Development Uganda, identifies the root causes of problems affecting youth civil society which include power and flexibility of the leadership to respond to needs in crisis, the resilience of youth movement to connect and leverage momentum around shared priorities.

Mr Mondo implored the youth to always invest in branding themselves in areas of monitoring and evaluation, record keeping, pay coaches and resource mobilisation among other initiatives as a strategy to ensure sustainability.

The Board chairperson of Restless Development Uganda, Mr Joseph Munyangabo explained that this shows how Covid pandemic impacted on the youth civil society and how to address the barriers that restrict their potential.





“Many of the problems highlighted are structural and systematic that require close collaboration if they are to be addressed. Their work calls on all of us to play a role in producing the solutions identified,” he said.

The head of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), Ms Nicole Bjerler said that youth inclusion is a cross-cutting issue that requires attention to ensure that the needs and challenges of young people are addressed.

“To know what these needs and challenges are, it is essential to ensure deliberate efforts to involve youth in their diversity in programming and planning. Effective and meaningful participation of youth at all levels and structures of governance and development is critical to shape the future of our countries,” said Ms Bjerler suggesting the need to create more opportunities and remove barriers to enable youth to be actively involved.





