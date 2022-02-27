Prime

Generational shift leaves Uganda expecting demographic dividend

People do last minute Christmas shopping in Kampala on December 23, 2021. The decline in fertility has been reflected in a reduction in the average number of people per household across the country. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Experts say demographic dividend will be better realised when the working-age population is given uninterrupted education and skills to drive the economic activities.

There has been a phenomenal 44 percent decline in the number of children each Ugandan woman is bearing in her lifetime, a dynamic that’s shrinking family sizes and triggering demographic transitions.
Separate reports from the National Population Council (NPC) and Makerere University Department of Population Studies indicate that in the 1970s a Ugandan woman was on average producing around nine children. This has since shrunk to five.

