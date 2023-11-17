German envoy demands justice for 2020 riot victims

The German ambassador to Uganda, Mr Matthias Schauer, has asked for accountability and justice for victims of the November 2020 protests.

Speaking during the Human Rights convention in Kampala on Wednesday, Mr Schauer tasked the government to make public a report of findings into the unrest and deaths.

President Museveni has previously said 54 people, majority of whom he said “were terrorists”, died in the hands of security forces who subdued protests sparked by the arrest of then presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alia Bobi Wine. Mr Kyagulanyi was on the campaign trail in Luuka District.

The musician-turned-politician came second in the final result of the 2021 poll and he and his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), have been demanding that the government prosecutes individuals who killed and beat up protesters in 2020.

Three years after the riots, the public-known sanction against the perpetrators was the prosecution and conviction of three soldiers by an army court at the UPDF 1st Division headquarters in Kakiri, Wakiso District.

However, Ambassador Schauer during the convention organised by chapter Four, a civil society organisation, said: “Justice is also very closely linked to accountability. I would like to mention that we are still waiting for a report on the killings of November 18 and 19, three years ago, and for the perpetrators to be held accountable, I have not given up hope that this will happen. ”

“Human rights are about justice. And it is only through justice, that there can be peace in societies and that they can become more and more inclusive. And that is what we must all strive for,” he added.

Mr Schauer also said human rights defenders all over the world need to be protected, noting that they go through hard times in the countries they are operating.

“Chapter Four of the Constitution of Uganda mentions life, personal liberty, fair and speedy hearing, and freedom of expression. Many constitutions have quite similar provisions. But fortunately, all over the world and especially in Uganda, there are always people with courage and determination who will speak out on human rights despite being threatened, harassed, abused in prison, and even torn shirts and killed,” Mr Schauer added.

Speaking at the same event, Mr Nobert Mao, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, said he had not received any petition from human rights defenders inquiring about the November 2020 killings.

“I have not seen any of the human rights organisations taking a petition to anybody, not even my office. It’s only the German ambassador who has stood up to demand a report on the killing of November 18,” he said.

Mr Mao added: It’s not my duty to come here and sanitise the human rights situation in Uganda. I am disgusted by it myself.”