German will open opportunities for Ugandans – envoy   

The German ambassador to Uganda, Mr Matthias Schauer, has urged institutions of learning to teach the German language, saying it will create opportunities for the learners to compete for international jobs.

In a speech read for him by Ms Rebecca Junker from the German embassy during the 7th Annual German Language Festival at St Kalembe Secondary School Villa-Maria in Kalungu District on June 24, Mr Schauer said: “... teaching of the German language here has created opportunities for Ugandans [abroad] including offering scholarships as well as employment,” he said.

He pledged to work with the government to increase the teaching of the German language and culture in different schools.

Mr Isaac Kakande, the director of St Kalemba Secondary School Villa-Maria, said the festival was aimed at bringing together the schools which teach German and promote culture diplomacy.

Mr Kakande, who also teaches German, added that they are preparing more than 2,400 students to learn new techniques using the German language.

“This will give a chance to our local students to study in different universities in Germany on bursaries and will help them compete for the top valuable position on the world market,” he said.

During the event, 11 secondary schools competed in a number of activities such as speeches, poems, dance and drama, and sports among others.