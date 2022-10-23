Germany, NBI partnership to boost transboundary water cooperation

The newly signed agreement between the German Government development agency (GIZ) will boost transboundary water cooperation amongst the Nile basin countries, the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) executive director, Mr Sylvester Matemu has said.

“Supporting transboundary cooperation, strengthening the platform for engagement is really key. This has worked a lot to take forward what we have realized in the 10 year confidence building project which has bared fruits and the basin countries discuss as one,” he said.

Mr Matemu made the remarks during the signing of a € 6 million (about Shs22 billion) implementation agreement between NBI and GIZ on support to transboundary water cooperation on the Nile basin at the secretariat in Entebbe on Thursday.

“Even at the point where the development partners were convinced not to support NBI citing that NBI cannot move forward due to conflicts between countries, GIZ has continued to be with us and the output of your support has been recognized” he said.

The GIZ country director, Mr James Macbeth said all people living along the Nile have a right to a decent life regardless of their colour or nationality.

“One of the speakers said you have a strong foundation and maybe weak mandate but maybe that is the reason for many of your success because you’re not perceived as a threat, having that mandate you have could be the right mandate, otherwise people would not be talking to each other” he said.

Mr Macbeth said the German foreign office is interested in continuing its support to NBI since it deals with the different countries along the River Nile.

“It’s critical for them to stay engaged because they don’t want to retreat, no country is on its own in solving its problems, positive multilateral approaches are called for if you’re dealing with other countries,” he said.

The head of Project Transboundary Water Cooperation in the Nile Basin at GIZ Dr Malte Grossman said the agreement which will cover the next three years is part of the Germany government policy to support multilateral cooperation amongst countries.

“The three areas the new funding phase targets are building on the HyrdoMet and sharing the hydrological information with the Nile Basin Member States. Coordinate operation of dams/reservoirs and the Basin Investment Program that contributes to the regional vision of transforming the socio-econ dimension of Basin citizens' lives,” he said.