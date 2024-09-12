Get married, bishop tells Tooro King Oyo, again  

Ruwenzori Bishop Reuben Kisembo Wednesday told Tooro King (Omukama) Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV to find a queen (Omugo) as the kingdom commemorated the monarch’s 29th coronation anniversary in Fort Portal City.

During an Anglican service at St John's Cathedral to mark the occasion, Bishop Kisembo’s sermon to the congregation including the 32-year-old monarch and his mother Best Kemigisa, hailed royals for nurturing Tooro’s 12th ruler, who took over as a child king in 1995.

"We thank the queen mother for her care over the years, but now I want to remind you the king to consider getting a wife. The years are running. We want to see you with a wife taking care of you,” he emphasized as the gathering applauded.

This isn't the first time Bishop Kisembo has encouraged Omukama Oyo to get married. In 2022, during his 27th coronation anniversary celebrations, the prelate also made a similar appeal during the commemoration traditionally held at the Karuziika Palace.

Meanwhile, the bishop on Wednesday further appealed to government to expedite the return of kingdom properties that were taken following the abolition of the monarchy in 1967.

"We appreciate President Museveni's support for our king and kingdom, but we urge the government to speed up the process of returning our properties so that the kingdom can achieve sustainability," he Kisembo emphasized.

In his sermon, the clergyman also denounced corruption in the country, which the Ombudsman says costs the country over Shs10 trillion annually.

"Corruption slows down our country's progress. Those who steal from the government benefit at the expense of taxpayers. We must stop these unethical practices," he observed before he also stressed need for what he termed as “responsible financial management to ensure success of new cities.”

Still on Wednesday, Bishop Kisembo asked men to stay away from buying sex workers from streets in Fort Portal to reverse the city’s HIV/AIDs prevalence that’s now 14.1 percent.

About King Oyo