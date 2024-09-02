Get ready for a soaking, weather experts warn

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) weather experts have predicted the rainfall pattern in the coming months.

In an Interview with Monitor last Friday, Mr Deus Bamanya, the director for weather forecasting services at UNMA, said the rainfall distribution over the season of September, October, November and December (SOND) indicates that it will be concentrated in September, October and November.

He added that the month of December is expected to be characterised by the cessation (end) of rainfall in most parts of the country, especially northern and eastern parts.

“The probability of much of the country to have enhanced rainfall is higher than areas which will have lower rainfall distribution,” he said.

Some parts in the cattle corridor, areas of southwestern, central and northeastern regions are expected to experience near-average to below-average rainfall conditions during the forecast period.

Uganda generally experiences two major rainfall seasons; March-April-May (MAM), and September-October-November-December (SOND) as the first and second rainy seasons, respectively.

However, regions in the northern sector and parts of eastern region usually experience the third rainfall season during June-July-August (JJA) period

Report

According to the September to December 2024 seasonal rainfall outlook report that will be launched by the state minister for Water, Ms Aisha Sekindi, today the northern and eastern parts of the country that have been experiencing rainfall are again expected to have a continuation of rainfall until November.

The report further reveals that the current intermittent rainfall in central and western is expected to be established around early to mid-September 2024.

Impact

According to the outlook, the predicted rainfall is likely to have impacts on different sectors of the economy that include agriculture and food security, disaster risk management, health and nutrition and water resources management, among others.

Mr Bamanya added that the season will, however, present good prospects for increased crop yields, which will contribute to the overall improvement in food security and nutrition.

“ There is also a likelihood of flooding leading to waterlogging, soil erosion, and leaching of farmlands and resurgence of crop pests and diseases like striga, Fall Army Worm, banana thrust, aphids among others. Likelihood of postharvest losses in bimodal areas,” he said.

The farmers have been advised to consult with their local extension officers on recommended seed varieties, practice soil and water conservation techniques like water harvesting, construction of terraces, trenches, contour bands, monitor and control crop pests and diseases within the season and extension actors should sensitise farmers on post-harvest handling and promote value addition during this rainy season.

Livestock

Additionally, those in the livestock sub-sector have also been tipped to regenerate pasture and forage, reduce livestock mobility, and decreased competition for resources.