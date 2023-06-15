Get screened for cervical cancer early enough, expert urges women

The head of Lancet Laboratories Uganda, Dr David Kawalya has appealed to all women to get tested for the human papillomavirus (HPV) to revise the alarming rates of cervical cancer in Uganda.

Speaking yesterday at the Uganda Baati free medical camp in the industrial area, Namuwongo, Dr Kawalya said that the disease is a silent intruder, lurking undetected until it is nearly reaching an incurable stage.

“As an established cause of cervical cancer, HPV poses a grave threat to women's lives, early detection is the only hope to its cure,” he said.

The WHO report states that well-organized screening programs and widespread access to high-quality cytology and HPV DNA tests can effectively reduce the incidence and mortality rates associated with cervical cancer.

“For those already infected, regular testing for both HPV and cervical cancer is advised. Prioritizing HPV testing due to its role in causing the disease, as well as introducing HPV vaccines in Uganda since 2014 has presented a significant opportunity for prevention,” he said.

Dr Kawalya highlighted that sexual intercourse serves as the primary route of HPV transmission, underscoring the importance of sexual and reproductive health education and that early sexual debut has been identified as a risk factor for HPV infection.

“Some of the early signs of the disease include blood during sexual intercourse. If one does not seek medical treatment in time, it becomes highly risky,” he said.

Dr Kawalya said cervical cancer currently ranks as the most frequent cancer among Ugandan women, specifically affecting those between 15 and 44 years of age. About 57 per cent of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to high-risk HPV types 16 or 18.

He warned that with a population of 13.1 million women aged 15 and older at risk, an estimated 6,959 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, resulting in a tragic death toll of 4,607.