Ghanaian investor takes over Kiteezi rubbish

The government has identified a Ghanaian investor to address the Kiteezi landfill crisis. The investor, Dr Joseph Sian Agyepong, was officially handed control of the 36-hectare landfill on October 8.

This decision follows the tragic August 10 incident in Wakiso District, where a massive garbage collapse at the landfill killed 35 people, left at least 28 missing, and displaced 293 residents, who are now housed at Kiteezi Church of Uganda Primary School playground.

The disaster also prompted President Museveni to dismiss Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy David Luyimbazi, and the director of Public Health, Dr Daniel Okello.

The State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye, said Dr Agyepong, the executive director of Jospong Group of Companies, was recommended through a connection between the parliaments of Ghana and Uganda.

"He has solved similar problems in Nigeria and can provide an affordable and efficient solution," Mr Kyofatogabye said.

The investor's immediate plan is to level the landfill’s garbage heaps to prevent future tragedies.

Although the investment amount was not disclosed, Mr Kyofatogabye mentioned that the project has already begun, and compensation for residents within a 200-metre buffer zone is underway.

"We are awaiting the government valuer's assessment to determine compensation costs for households within the buffer zone, which has now expanded by 150 metres due to water flow," he explained.

The project is expected to create approximately 200,000 jobs for Ugandans, including retaining the 600 local residents who rely on the landfill for their livelihoods.

Dr Agyepong, whose company has operations in Ghana, Asia, and other African countries, expressed gratitude to the Ugandan government for its confidence in the Ghanaian approach.

"We have been in the waste sector for 25 years, with 16 plants in Ghana and 38 more for handling medical and other waste. I have personally studied the system in Uganda, and we are ready to begin work immediately. Our plan is to build a plant so that those dependent on the landfill do not lose their jobs," he said.

He further explained that the project will focus on diverting water drains, covering the landfill for environmental safety, and possibly creating a solar park.

Additionally, a municipal recovery facility will be built to process around 2,000 tonnes of waste daily.

"We will also establish recycling plants for plastics and dustbins and set up a training facility to teach workers how to repurpose recyclables for other productive uses," Dr Agyepong added.

"We are Ghanaians, and we've handled similar situations before. We have the confidence, skills, and team to tackle this," he assured.

Following the Kiteezi landfill tragedy, KCCA revealed that they had received interest from more than four foreign firms aiming to manage solid waste recycling in the city.