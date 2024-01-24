Ghetto Kids eye over Shs900m cash prize on America’s Got Talent show

After finishing sixth during last year’s Britain’s Got Talent, Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids made their debut on America’s Got Talent; Fantasy League on Monday evening.

Selected from a pool of 40 global acts for this new series, they are vying for the grand prize exceeding Shs900 million.

The talented Ugandan dancers dazzled both the audience and judges with their captivating performance at the Red Studios Los Angeles.

According to Judge Simon Cowell, their performance was brilliant.

“I am just [going to] say what I think everybody in the audience is thinking, which is you are just brilliant. Seriously brilliant. So talented, you worked so hard for this, winning is important to you thanks for coming all this way. It means a lot,” Mr Cowell said.

Another judge, Howie Mandel, admitted to being a longtime fan, crediting the dancers for consistently bringing smiles to people’s faces.

“Before tonight, I am a huge fan and I have been following you guys for a longtime on social media. You always put a smile on my face and everybody’s face and I think at this time in our lives, nothing is more important than putting a smile on anybody’s face,” he said. Heidi Klum said they were adorable.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids kicked off their performance with an original song titled “Cheza” showcasing dance strokes that garnered applause and cheers.

The talent show

The America’s Got Talent spin-off, hosted by Terry Crews, features judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B. In a unique twist, the judges are forming teams from a pool of past contestants, providing mentorship throughout the competition.

This marks the first time in the franchise’s history that judges not only compete against each other but also have the option to steal their favorite acts from other teams.

Notably, the Golden Buzzer has the power to directly send a participant to the finale. Each week, 10 AGT alums take the main stage, with five advancing to the next round based on audience votes.