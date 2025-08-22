Ghost salary case: Ex-policeman ordered to repay govt Shs20m, barred from public office

Court in Kampala has fined a former police officer and barred him from public office for a decade after he was found guilty of pocketing more than Shs20 million in a “ghost salary.”

Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe of the Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Francis Oyet on Thursday to pay a fine of Shs2.5 million (or serve 12 months in prison) and ordered him to repay the full amount unlawfully withdrawn from the government payroll.

The compensation must be settled within three months of completing the custodial term or paying the fine.

“The convict pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity thereby saving government resources. Mindful of his role in the resultant financial loss, I believe a non-custodial sentence will suffice and serve the justice of this matter. However, this was an act of dishonesty for which he must be punished,” Magistrate Asiimwe said.

Oyet drew the salary between September 2020 and October 2023 despite having resigned from the police.

The error originated from a lapse in the human resource department, which failed to remove his name from the payroll.

Magistrate Asiimwe stressed that Oyet’s continued withdrawals constituted a dishonest act.

Standing in court, the soft-spoken Oyet expressed remorse and pleaded for leniency.

“I am really sorry for the criminal case I committed. I worked with the police force and on personal grounds I decided to resign… Unfortunately the money kept coming into my account. I thought it was still coming in good faith,” he said.

He added that he had never committed a crime before and highlighted his responsibilities as a father and caretaker of elderly parents.

“I seek the court to grant me a lenient sentence… so that I go and look for the money I used and refund it,” he said.

Prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Sam Olaa, had urged the court to impose a strict penalty, describing Oyet’s actions as an exploitation of a government payroll error.

“The money has never been recovered to date. This was hard-earned taxpayers’ money that should have been used to improve the welfare of police officers. If it was not for a report from the Solicitor General, he would still be receiving a salary,” Olaa said.

Olaa called for a deterrent sentence, emphasizing that corruption in any form must be stamped out. “There should be serious intolerance of all kinds of corruption,” he said.

In addition to the fine and repayment, Oyet was barred from holding public office for 10 years from the date of conviction.

Oyet was handed his sentence, a blend of punishment and opportunity for restitution, showing court’s resolve to fight corruption while giving offenders a chance to make amends.