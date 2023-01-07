Ghostwriter on secret world author for hire

The busiest month of the year is always December. A lot happens during the month that closes the year. But for one young woman aptly named December, it has her passion for writing that defined the month after she launched her latest book, Stitching Happiness. From ghostwriting to short stories and novels, December lives to write.

What’s in a name, it’s always been asked. Aspol Kwesiga—the former Rukungiri District chairperson and Electoral Commission registrar—could sue you if you named your dog after a month.

So December might be a month, but for Kiconco, it is her first name. And where February, May, August and September pass for just other months, for December Kiconco, they are siblings.

“Apparently, when daddy first came to Kampala, he was amazed to find dogs that shared names with humans and never wanted that to happen to his children,” says Kiconco.

Kwesiga and his wife Hope Komuhangi were expecting their first born sometime in the mid-90s when—as per Kiconco—he “asked mummy to choose between months and numbers for baby names.”

The choice between naming your children One, Two, or Three, and January, February and March was straightforward for Komuhangi, heavy with her first child.

On December 15, she gave birth to December Kiconco, starting what would look like a mission to create a human calendar in the family.

There came February Mugisha, May Barbra, August Muhimbise, September OgabaniRuhanga… But nature rebelled. Instead of the missing April, June, July and November, the couple got February Aboowe and February Rukundo.

“I think they gave up,” Kiconco says, the humour not lost in the moment.

On the cover of her books, Kiconco’s biography puts her as a human rights activist, disability inclusion expert, and a creative writer. It is the latter that is the subject of this interview, done via WhatsApp as the 20-something shares her passion for writing and how stories she used to put in a ‘counter’ book ended up selling her as a talented literati.

Inside ghostwriting

“I used to write short stories in counter books, my friends would pay Shs500 to read them,” she says.

Whoever paid the coins took the counter book and read and sometimes the books would just go with them, never to return. Kiconco never bothered where they ended up after some time minting Shs500 off her friends. That subconscious generosity opened golden pages better than those of counter books as one of the “novels” ended up in the hands of a parent.

“She (the parent) reached out and asked me to write a short story and I did. She started by paying me Shs250,000 per story. Then Shs1 million. Today I charge between Shs6 million and Shs15 million for a ghost novel,” says Kiconco, who claims to have ghostwritten over 100 books and articles.

Ghostwriting is the process of writing a piece of copy under someone else’s name. The ghostwriter is paid for their work, but they do not take the credit for the book or articles and cannot even claim it. American writer and humorist Samuel Langhorne Clemens, known by his pen name Mark Twain, is one of the most celebrated ghostwriters in history. While the debate over the authenticity of William Shakespeare’s works will never be stamped to finality, one school of thought maintains there was a royal writing the plays.

Place in the world

Kiconco tells Saturday Monitor that “most of my clients are above 50 years of age, people that have built a name and brand but don’t have the time to sit down and write.”

She adds: “So I do the writing and they publish them. I have been ghostwriting since 2016. I have published two books so far because ghostwriting pays more. It’s easier to write a book and sell it at about Shs10 million than publish and wait to make Shs10 million selling per copy.”

On December 1, Kiconco released her latest book, Stitching Happiness. It’s an account of one woman’s struggles with love and heartbreaks. Kiconco’s first book—A Walk On Thorns—published in 2017 is her most interesting because “it broke my heart, made me appreciate life and taught me so much.”

“But It was depressing. The sadness, listening to people’s deep and dark secrets over and over again. I got depressed while writing A Walk On Thorns,” she adds.

Downside

For ghostwriters, that’s but one of the challenges they face as they have to immerse themselves into the emotions and lives of their clients or subjects in real life. It is close to living that kind of life you are asked to write about, so if the account is one that is too strong, the ghostwriter takes in all the emotions. Kiconco for instance reveals that “it was hard to remain calm and collected” as she captured the confessions of a child molester. Sometimes the occupational hazards of ghostwriting can be nightmarish. Like if you got too close or let a client get too close to you.

“I have been stalked by one of my clients in the past. It gets dangerous when they get attached. They feel entitled to my time because they paid for a book,” she says.

That’s not to say there are no positive attachments. Take when a client completely opens up about their secrets and forgets themselves or that the ghostwriter they hire is just a service provider. One ends up a therapist or counsellor before they even know it.

In love with emotions

Kiconco’s writings are crispy and brisk. They are like a walk in the park even when the subjects are deeply emotional. From one side of the fence, her confession would make a reader appreciate the same when she says “I have learnt that I am an emotional writer. I love emotional storytelling/ stories.”

However, seen from another perspective, she could pass for someone deeply woven into the absurdities of life. First, she holds several diplomas, including in community-based rehabilitation, and in Guidance and Counselling. Then her two publications paint a picture to start with. Some of her ghostwritten works just add shadows to this take.

For some, it could be in the choice such as this. Asked of the public figures whose biography she would die to write, it isn’t Otafiire or Denis Onyango, not even Mayur Madhvani or Sudhir Ruparelia. Kiconco picks an oncologist at Mulago Hospital.

“He recently treated a loved one and I came to learn that he never has good news for his patients. I would love to know what it is like to be him,” she says.

Coaxed into seeing her inner self, Kiconco admits the love for emotions goes back to the death of her father Kwesiga in 2007.

“I found healing in writing. It was my escape from pain and sadness. Life is always throwing a lot at us, so I write away my troubles. It is my place of comfort. A place I go to when I am happy, sad, anxious, and hopeful,” she says.

Getting brisk cash for writing in Uganda is not something many writers can pride in. In a country with abysmal reading culture, few would find a treasure map in a book. But if you are a writer and you can nail down Hamis Kiggundu or Hassan Basajjabalaba for a biographical work, there is a goldmine.

Political animal?

Understandably, Kiconco keeps mining from the only good world of ghostwriting. However, that is not where the Bachelor of Arts in Ethics and Human Rights degree holder sees herself graying and wrinkling to the sunset of life.

“I definitely love politics and can’t wait for my turn to serve. I actually had the discussion with my mother in 2016, wanted to run for mayorship [in Rukungiri] but my mother told me she had had her fair share of politics with her husband and that I should run for office in my husband’s house,” says the writer who seems to be forever studying too as she also holds a Masters of International Relations and Diplomatic Studies and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration.

For now, Kiconco wants to keep inspiring those around her through writing.

She is not into any formal employment but moonlights outside her passion.

“I’m always writing. I have organisations I do newsletters for. I work part-time as a disability inclusion expert with HandsTalk and PassionPawa,” she reveals.

Kiconco's works

A Walk On Thorns

Kiconco’s friend is sent off to become a house-help after Primary Leaving Examinations.

She is raped by her employer, runs to the streets, becomes a sex worker, gets HIV, then quits the red light district when she gets a job at as a school cook and storekeeper.

She resumes studying as she works. At UCE, she beats the entire district and then gets scholarships. She goes on to study Law and seek justice against those who violated her.

Stitching Happiness

After the launch of A Walk On Thorns, a woman approaches Kiconco to tell her story.

It is a tale of “love lasts but a moment while the pain of love lasts a lifetime.” No matter how hard Sima’s heart is broken, the world doesn’t stop for her grief.

Siima gives her heart and receives pieces every time. Her life was beautiful and perfect until it became a lie.

Falling in love is awfully simple, but falling out of love is simply awful. In the struggle to conquer her husband’s love, Siima loses herself.

The worst feeling in the world is when you cannot love anyone else because your heart still belongs to the one who broke it.