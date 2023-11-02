Gifting of candidates with cash bouquets kicks up storm

A section of Ugandans have condemned the new trend of some parents and guardians gifting their children with cash bouquets as they sit for the ongoing final national examinations.

Various social media platforms are currently flooded with videos of parents taking money bouquets to their children or showering them with different notes of Ugandan currency or US dollars as a way of motivating them to excel. However, this gesture has attracted divergent views on the issue.

Mr Dickson Tumuramye, a parenting coach, said the act may negatively impact learners who may not have the opportunity to have such a treat.

Mr Tumuramye explained that schools harbour learners from different backgrounds, and those who will not receive such money bouquets might get demoralised.

“A child whose parent is unable to visit because of different reasons, will feel very guilty and will have very low self-esteem. They feel they are not fit to be in that school,” Mr Tumuramye said in an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday.

He said the effect can also lead the vulnerable child in school to commit suicide while others may fall victim of rape and defilement as they try to get the same treatment from wrong people.

Mr Tumuramye also warned that children who receive such gifts may lose focus and concentration in such critical times of exams and also raise parents’ expectations that may exert pressure on a learner to scoop better results.

“When the results come out, everyone will want to know how they performed. And if he/she does not perform well, they may be stigmatised. This affects them emotionally and socially and will lose self-esteem because people will be laughing at them,” he said.

Mr Tumuramye urged schools to stop parents from dishing out cash to their children at school to promote equal treatment for all.

Mr Augustine Mugabo, the head teacher of St Henry’s College Kitovu, scoffed at parents splashing money at children, which he described as “rural excitement”.

“I don’t think the person bringing that money is rich. There is no person with money who can display it that way,” Mr Mugabo said.

He added: “I can’t support that and those who say they are planned children, a planned child cannot be treated like that, that one is a display of backwardness.It goes back to the schools. If the school is a business and they think that is publicity well and good, but there is no serious school that will promote that.”

Ms Prossy Twesigye, a parent in Kampala, disagreed with Mr Tumuramye and Mr Mugabo. “Just because some can’t afford to do it, doesn’t mean those who can, shouldn’t do it. In this world, we are not equal and as parents, we should always tell this to our children,” she said.

However, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo the State minister for Higher Education, agreed with Ms Twesigye, by saying it is good to encourage and motivate learners in different ways during the examination period.