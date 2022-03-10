Girls more likely to attribute failure to lack of talent – study

Schoolgirls play at the venue of celebrations to mark Day of the Girl-Child in Kampala recently. Photo | Stephen Wandera

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Such stereotypes have been explored in the past, but the new work, published in the journal Science Advances, has the advantage of encompassing 500,000 students across the world, making it possible to compare between countries. 

Across the world, girls are more likely than boys to blame academic failure on a lack of talent, according to a large study on gender stereotypes published Wednesday. 

