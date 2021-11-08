Girls with psychosocial issues decry rights denial

Female persons with mental disturbances have decried the continued denial of their rights within their communities.

According to a Disability Rights Fund Uganda survey commissioned by Triumph Uganda, Uganda Mental Health Fellowship-Atanekontola and My Story Initiative, young women with mental health-related issues are abused in all spheres of life.

Mr Oscar Wakooli, a disability rights activist and consultant with Disabled People’s Organisation, spearheaded the survey that was carried out in the Districts of Jinja and Mukono.

While releasing the findings at the weekend, Mr Wakooli said at least 20 girls aged between 24 and 34 were interviewed on issues of being denied freedom to have sex, associate with others, move, and medical care.

“In some cases, the respondents were not even allowed to discuss anything about sex by the people they stay with yet they are in the right age,” Mr Wakooli said.

Others, he said, are forced into sex, while the culprits are set free from police custody.

According to Mr Wakooli, some girls pretend to obey home restrictions, but later escape from their parents’ custody to practice what they were prohibited from doing.

“One girl said strictness at her parents’ home made her escape twice to have sex and her parents still believe that she is a virgin,” he said.

Ms Bridget Nadunga, the acting programmes coordinator Disability Rights Fund Uganda, confirmed that the rights of girls with psychosocial disability are being abused, citing an example of her younger sister who reportedly developed a “mental disturbance” after university.

“People disassociate from her and it’s me who tries to go out with her for rehabilitation,” Ms Nadunga said.

Ms Robinah Alambuya, the Executive Director Triumph Uganda, said she has been facing mental health-related problems, but that has not affected her marriage.

“If People with psychosocial problems are understood by those they stay with then life will continue. I and my husband are celebrating 31 years in marriage,’’ Ms Alambuya said.

Ms Mary Akello, the police officer in-charge of Sexual, Reproductive and Gender issues at Jinja Police, said cases involving abuse of rights for girls with psychosocial disabilities have been well-attended to.