GISO arrested for allegedly aiding land grabbing in Buliisa District

Mr Hanington Rugongeza, the Internal Security Officer (GISO) for Butiaba Town Council, was arrested on Thursday on the orders of State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja.

The Minister intervened in a land conflict involving locals in Booma Wantembo Village and Franco Kaahwa, a businessman based in Kampala.

The dispute centers around 1,700 acres of land located in Booma Wantembo Cell, which residents claim Kaahwa titled without their knowledge. He is now seeking to evict them.

Mr Rugongeza’s arrest followed allegations from Ms Fiona Barungi, the Presidential Assistant on Special Duties, and local leaders who accused him of siding with land grabbers and intimidating residents. They urged the Minister to take action against him.

“Upon your permission, Honorable Minister, due to the tears I have witnessed from the elderly, I request that the GISO be arrested,” Ms Barungi stated.

Addressing the gathered residents, Minister Mayanja ordered the District Police Commander (DPC) of Buliisa, Chrysostom Mwawule, to immediately detain Rugongeza. He was subsequently taken to Buliisa Central Police Station.

“The law states that anyone who abets or aids another in committing a crime commits an offense; therefore, the DPC should arrest this man immediately,” Mr Mayanja declared.

The minister also directed the Buliisa Police to arrest Mr Kaahwa for allegedly illegally evicting people, threatening violence, trespassing, and malicious damage to property. He asserted that there is substantial evidence against Mr Kaahwa, warranting his arrest and prosecution.

Mr Mayanja noted that all titles held by Kaahwa are null and void under the law, along with other titles obtained illegally by others.

“Kaahwa must be arrested for illegally evicting people from their land and threatening violence,” he emphasised.

In a phone interview, Mr Kaahwa denied the accusations, claiming, “These are false allegations by residents. I have not fenced off any land nor evicted anyone. There is no evidence that I am grabbing land or committing any offense.”

Mr Deo Ntakimanye, the LC1 Chairperson of Booma Wantembo, and Mr Simon Agaba Kinene, who presented a petition to the minister on behalf of residents, expressed that locals are living in fear of eviction by land grabbers. They noted that the issue has escalated since oil and gas discoveries in the Albertine region.

“Residents are losing sleep over the threat of eviction by tycoons who obtained titles to their land illegally,” they revealed.

The minister continued to Kikuube Town Council, where he met with Kasonga Parish residents who were evicted in 2013 by the Office of the Prime Minister, which accused them of illegally settling on Kyangwali Refugee Settlement land in Kikuube District. The residents are

currently living in an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Kikuube Town Council.

Mr James Sanyu, the LC2 Chairperson of Kasonga Parish, told the minister about their ongoing hardships since the eviction. “Our children are no longer attending school; we lack healthcare, and mothers are delivering in the bush,” he lamented.

Mr Amlan Tumusiime, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner (RDC), stated that the situation has persisted for too long and requires a lasting solution. “This matter has gone on for too long; we need a permanent resolution to either return residents to their land or find them a suitable relocation,” he said.