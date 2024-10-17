Gitex expands to Nigeria, set to revolutionise Africa's tech industry

In a historic move, Gitex, one of the world's most renowned technology expos, is expanding to Nigeria in 2025. This development marks a significant step for Africa's tech industry, generating widespread buzz and mixed reactions.

Africa missed out on previous industrial revolutions, but Gitex is determined to ensure the continent won't be left behind in the current technological wave. For Nigeria, this expansion offers a transformative opportunity.

Imagine a nation where the latest technology is at everyone's fingertips, local businesses tap into young talent, and entrepreneurs thrive in a booming digital economy. This is the future Gitex envisions for Nigeria.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), emphasized, "Africa is brimming with youthful, energetic talent." Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, is home to over 2,000 start-ups and 40 per cent of the country's unicorns.

Tobuson Alake, Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, noted, "Nigeria boasts a dynamic talent pool and workforce, coupled with ever-evolving business models."

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre and CEO of KAOUN International, highlighted Nigeria's youth population as a driving force. "While Nigeria has over 6,000 start-ups, only a handful have graced Gitex. The talent here is unparalleled. We invite the world to discover one of the largest AI markets in Africa."

Gitex Nigeria offers start-ups more than global exposure - access to capital, mentorship, and benchmarking against peers in the global tech ecosystem. Nigeria's recent launch of a large AI language model positions the country as a leader in AI-driven solutions.

However, challenges lie ahead. Organizing such a massive event in a developing market comes with high risks, but LohMirmand is confident.

"No Gitex launch has been easy. But with the AI collective initiative and Nigeria's blistering pace of tech development, we are ready," he said.

The Nigerian government aims to achieve 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030 and has launched a talent accelerator program targeting three million talents by 2030. Legislative reforms will create incentives for tech companies.