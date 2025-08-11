Give me chance to work, I'm currently jobless - Nzaire Kaguta

Nowomugisha Sedrick Nzaire Kaguta, a brother to President Yoweri Museveni, has thrown his hat into the ring for the position of NRM Vice Chairperson for the Western Region.

Speaking at a press conference in Masaka City on August 11, 2025, Nzaire appealed to NRM supporters to trust him with the position, promising effective and people-centred leadership.

"I have served the NRM all my life. For 15 years, I was the party chairperson in Kiruhura District. I have no other job at the moment. Give me a chance to work, I am currently jobless," Nzaire said.

He emphasised that his candidacy should not be viewed through the lens of his family ties to the president. "Don't vote for me because I'm President Museveni's brother. Judge me by my track record and leadership ability," he said.

Nzaire pledged to bring industrial development to Masaka, promising to use his position to lobby for factories that will create jobs for the youths. He also committed to rebuilding trust between the Buganda community and the NRM party.

"My goal is to restore confidence in the NRM, especially among the Baganda. I believe in dialogue, not confrontation. We must work together across all divides," he said.

He intends to run a leadership style rooted in inclusivity, listening, and collaboration rather than divisiveness. "I'm not here to make noise or bang tables. I believe in engaging people and building unity," he added.

Rogers Buregeya, the NRM Chairperson for Masaka, said the party is focused on electing leaders who can implement the NRM manifesto and drive government programs effectively.

"We want leaders who will not only carry the party flag but also translate the manifesto into real benefits for the people," Buregeya said.

Miiro Zzinda, spokesperson for traders in Lyantonde, called on voters to elect leaders who can reconnect the NRM with ordinary citizens.

"Many people feel alienated from the party. We need top leaders who can bring the party back to the grassroots," Zzinda noted.

The NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections are scheduled to take place on August 28 at Namboole Stadium, with 11 candidates vying for the position, including Nzaire, Michael Mawanda, Jordan Asiimwe Akiiki, Dickson Kamuganga, Barigye Byaruhanga, and incumbent Chris Baryomunsi among others.



