Give us high nutrient crops, farmers tell OWC

A health worker (centre) conducts a nutrition sensitisation session for residents of Nabiswera Village in Nakasongola District recently. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The farmers, through their respective cooperative societies, have petitioned the district urging authorities to institute a by-law that encourages schools, households and health facilities to promote the bio-fortified crops known for their high nutrients.

A section of farmer groups in Luweero District have asked government to integrate high value nutrient crops in Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) projects.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.