Give us high nutrient crops, farmers tell OWC

A section of farmer groups in Luweero District have asked government to integrate high value nutrient crops in Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) projects.

The farmers, through their respective cooperative societies, have petitioned the district urging authorities to institute a by-law that encourages schools, households and health facilities to promote the bio-fortified crops known for their high nutrients.

Biofortified crops are plants whose nutritional quality is improved through agronomic practices, conventional plant breeding, or modern biotechnology.

“We have the orange, sweet potato variety, the high iron bean variety, among other crops, under the bio-fortified crops being promoted and grown by farmers. But most of the crop varieties supplied under OWC lack the required food nutrients to boost the immunity of our people. We ask the district to make a by-law to have bio-fortified crops promoted,” the October 25 petition handed over to the Luweero District Chairperson, Mr Erasto Kibirango, reads in part.

Mr Richard Kijjambu, the chairperson of the bio-fortified crop growers, said the project, which has been managed by Caritas Kasana-Luweero Diocese for the last two years, targeted 18,000 households.

He, however, added that lack of a by-law to promote the biofortified crops partly explains the continued malnutrition for a bigger percentage of children in homes.

“We demand that Luweero District formulates a by-law compelling households to promote the biofortified crops for the good health of our children, including the adults. The crops can be cultivated for both food security and commercial purposes,” he said in an interview at the weekend.

Statistics from a 2021 baseline survey on malnutrition for selected parts of Luweero District reveals that malnutrition was high in children below five years, with pregnant women and adolescents also experiencing malnutrition-related defects.

The farmers also want OWC to consider scaling down the distribution of other non-nutrient crops.

OWC was born from the National Agriculture Advisory Services (Naads), which was established in 2002 to create a system that facilitates effective national social-economic transformation with the focus of eradicating poverty.

However, soldiers who are spearheading the distribution of OWC farm implements have on several occasions been accused of supplying poor quality seeds and unproductive cows.

“The district has the mandate through the district council to have laws that promote good health for our people,” the petition reads.

Mr Kibirango said the petition will be supported by the district leaders. “It is true that at times we receive supplies which do not meet the high nutrient values. We need to have documented policies to promote the high nutrient crops for the benefit of our children..,” he said.

Under the Meals for Nutrition Uganda (MENU), Caritas Kasana-Luweero branch in partnership with Harvest Plus, has undertaken an extensive sensitisation.

Rev Fr Hillary Muheza, the director of Caritas, said the target is to reduce micro-nutrients among the population while promoting food security.

“We targeted a population of about 420,000 people to grow the orange sweet potato variety, including the high iron nutrient crop. We appeal to the district authorities to join our campaign to have the high value nutrient crops promoted” he said.

The Luweero District Production Officer, Mr Andrew Kidda, yesterday said biofortified crops are not new in Uganda and are being promoted for the good health of the households.

Biofortified crops

The enhancement of biofortified crops is undertaken at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARI) Kawanda among other certified agricultural centres in Uganda.