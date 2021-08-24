Glaring flaws cast doubt on success of Emyooga

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Glaring flaws in the implementation of government’s Emyooga programme have come to light a few months after its roll-out.

Launched in July last year, the Emyooga programme, in which the government has so far injected Shs260b, seeks to enable Ugandans in the informal sector boost their household incomes by growing their small businesses.

Parliament recently went into recess to inquire into allegations of abuse of the Emyooga funds. The MPs are due to report back to Parliament.

In some districts, the targeted beneficiaries, including boda boda riders, carpenters, tailors, welders, fishermen, taxi, vendors and salon operators have used the money for their own desires.

Others have received half of the money after the implementers of the programme swindled a portion of it. In other districts, the targeted beneficiaries are yet to receive their share.

For example in Kabale, the resident district commissioner, Mr Darius Nandinda, on August 4 disbanded the top management of Emyooga Journalist Sacco a after it emerged it was comprised of non-journalists.

In his letter, Mr Nandinda further directed that non-journalists who benefited from the Sacco money should return it with immediate effect.

In Kanungu District, police on May 1 arrested two board members of Kinkizi West Journalists Emyooga Sacco over failure to account for Emyooga funds worth Shs30m.

Kanungu deputy Resident District Commissioner Gad Rugaju said those arrested withdrew the Emyooga money and failed to disburse it in accordance with the guidelines.

In Masaka City, some of the Saccos that received Emyooga funds are not registered.

This came to light last week when legislators were interacting with officials from the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) zonal office, Masaka City technical staff and local leaders in the city.

Ghost Saccos

The legislators led by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, learnt that the funds were given to ghost Saccos on the eve of the General Election in January.

Mr Wilfred Katobe, the manager of MSC Masaka zonal office, admitted that some Saccos received money before formally registering. However, he said they later formalised.

Masaka City has 24 Emyooga Saccos, which are composed of 650 associations. According to Mr Katobe, greater Masaka region, which comprises nine districts, got Shs11.32b.

In Mbarara City, the commercial officer, Mr Donati Mutahi, said since the disbursement of the funds started during the 2021 election campaigns, many beneficiaries misinterpreted it as a reward from President Museveni.

“One of the biggest challenges is that we gave out the money during elections, people had a bad perception saying it was a reward from the President, which is not true,” he says.

Mbarara City got Shs1b, which was shared among 34 registered Saccos.

In Buhweju District, two sub-county community development officers are behind bars for allegedly extorting money from the intended beneficiaries of the Emyooga programme.

Ms Veneradah Kasande, the chairperson of Kamakanda Produce Emyooga Association, said one of the suspects asked her for Shs100,000 to give her a copy of the constitution and also register her association. In June, Buhweju District received Shs1.5b to benefit 625 associations and 36 Saccos.

In West Nile, authorities in Arua District have recovered Shs29 million that was allegedly fraudulently withdrawn from one Sacco.

The resident district commissioner, Mr Festus Ayikobua, said they recovered the money from the secretary for the Performing Artistes Emyooga Group, who had vanished with the money.

In Nebbi, the members of the boda boda association are accusing their executive of lack of transparency in handling the money. The members reveal that their leaders illegally withdrew Shs20m from the Sacco account and purchased three Bajaj motorcycles from DR Congo without authorisation.

Mr Peter Onegiu, the chairperson of Nebbi Boda Boda Sacco, admitted that the idea to purchase motorcycles was to cut costs since in Uganda a registered bike costs Shs5 million compared to Shs3.5 million in the neighbouring country.

Accountability issues

In Kaberamaido, four leaders of Kaberamaido County Taxi Operators Sacco and the district commercial officer were arrested last week after allegedly failing to account for Shs25 million.

Kaberamaido County has 18 groups, which received Shs560 million.

In Bunyangabu District, 632 registered groups received Shs484 million but only Shs37 million has been recovered.

According to Mr Davis Kamukama, the MP for Bunyangabu County, women groups are performing better than those of men.

“Some youth still think that the money was meant to facilitate them during elections, many of the youth have not utilised these monies and have no plan to pay back,” he said.

Eight districts in the Rwenzori Sub-region received a total of Shs7.7 billion for Emyooga.

In Kole District, Shs130 million meant for 16 Saccos has allegedly been misappropriated. According to Dr Samuel Opio Acuti, the MP for Kole North Constituency, they found out that the money was fraudulently withdrawn from accounts of 16 Saccos.

“We discovered that the associations had received money, but it was less. When we asked those responsible to give us the accountability, they said they used it for stationary and rent,” he said

In Alebtong, 22 Saccos have also not received the money following a sdisagreement between the district commercial officer and MSC regarding which bank should be used for operating Emyooga accounts.

As a result of this , only 14 out of the 36 registered Saccos have been cleared by the Microfinance Support Centre to begin accessing their monies.

Fraudulent withdrawals

In Soroti, a man has been arrested after he fleeced three groups of Shs58m from Finance Trust Bank Soroti.

Mr Patrick Okumu, the RDC, said the suspect forged particulars of members in the three groups and those of the district commercial officer to gain access to the money.

Meanwhile in Serere District, the area legislators are probing the alleged disappearance of Shs90m doled out to non-existent groups.

Ms Helen Adoa, the State minister for Fisheries, also woman MP for Serere, said the Emyooga cash has been abused.

“The government has rolled out a number of projects overtime, but the implementation has always failed. As area MP, it is my wish that those entrusted to oversee the implementation of Emyooga funds do it with integrity,” she said.

In Luweero, many groups in Bamunanika, Katikamu North and Katikamu South constituencies are yet to access the funds.

A few that received the funds want government to increase the seed capital to boost their respective programmes.

Mr Hassan Nsubuga, the secretary of Katikamu North Constituency Produce Dealers Sacco, said the Sacco is overwhelmed by the number of groups that want to benefit from the Shs30 million seed capital.

Mr Denis Odongpiny, the Gulu Resident City Commissioner, said only 36 out of 482 groups have been certified to receive the funds. Of these, only nine groups have gained access to the money.

Ms Carolyne Alaroker, the regional coordinator for Emyoga in Acholi Sub-region said many groups have failed to access the funds due to procedural irregularities.



Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Philip Wafula, David Awori, Denis Edema , Abubaker Kirunda, Simon Peter Emwamu, Dan Wandera, Felix W Okello, Patrick Okaba , Rashul Adidi, Felix Ainebyoona, Brians A Kesiime, Joel Kaguta , Robert Muhereza, Naome Biira, Alex Ashaba, Wilson Kutamba, Bill Oketch, Patrick Ebong, Christine Akullo, E Eumu , A Pithua, T J Owiny ,J Omollo & M Kolyangha



