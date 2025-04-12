Global Methodist Church launches pioneer church in Uganda

The Global Methodist Church has launched its pioneer church in Uganda, marking a significant milestone in the country's spiritual landscape. Bishop Carolyne Moore, overseeing five conferences under the Global Methodist Church leadership based in South Carolina, USA, emphasised the church's mission to serve humanity through evangelism, healing, and prayer.

"We are also ordaining a group of deacons and Church elders to take on the mission of Evangelism, healing, prayer in response to God’s call for our Church to serve humanity," Bishop Moore said, addressing over 700 delegates from Uganda and South Sudan at Rest Gardens Bweyogerere, Wakiso District.

The Uganda-South Sudan Conference will be hosted by the new church, which is part of a global network of approximately 5,000 churches spanning Africa, Canada, the USA, Europe, and other regions. Rev. Canon Christopher Damulira, the Global Methodist Church Superintendent for Uganda-South Sudan Conference, highlighted the church's focus on building a firm Christian foundation.

"We are caught up in times where many things are not moving on well as planned, even though many people profess the name of God, including Church leaders. Our prayer is to use the Church planting program to build a firm Christian foundation for the next generation," Rev. Damulira said.

Mr. Simon Mafunda, the Africa Coordinator for the Global Methodist Church based in Zimbabwe, outlined the church's core beliefs. "We don’t recognize marriages between a man and a man or a woman and a woman. God is faithful and clearly commissioned the institution of marriage as that which belongs to a man and a woman. We also believe in the Holy Bible, Holy Sacrament, baptism, the Apostles creed as Christians," he said.

State Minister for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, emphasised that Uganda's constitution guarantees freedom of worship. "Our constitution guarantees the freedom of worship, but we also advise our people to carefully practice their religious rights without breaking the law. We also encourage our people to engage in enterprise projects for income generation at household level," she said in a phone interview.