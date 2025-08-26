Global scientists warn of escalating climate risks in greater horn of Africa

Global climate scientists have warned that the Greater Horn of Africa is on track for another year of record heat and erratic weather, as human-induced climate change continues to drive extreme conditions across the region.

The warning came Monday during the release of the 71st Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF 71) in Nairobi, where researchers said 2025 has already broken temperature records despite early forecasts suggesting more moderate conditions.

“Every month of this year has been in the top three warmest on record,” said Rebecca Sawyer, a climate scientist with the UK’s Met Office. “This is consistent with our annual forecast, which shows an extremely high likelihood of 2025 being among the top three warmest years in history.”

Sawyer noted that while 2025 is projected to be cooler than the El Niño-driven extremes of 2023 and 2024, the region is still experiencing unprecedented warming trends.

Looming threat of La Niña

According to Dr. Stefan Lines, Science Manager for International Sub-Seasonal & Seasonal Outreach at the Met Office, climate scientists are monitoring key oceanic signals that could shape East Africa’s upcoming short rains season.

“The El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) currently sits in a neutral phase, but forecasts suggest a 50–60 percent chance of a La Niña developing before the end of the year,” he said.

La Niña is often associated with below-average rainfall across eastern Africa, raising concerns about worsening drought conditions.

Uneven rainfall projections

The GHACOF 71 outlook points to warmer-than-average conditions across Somalia, eastern Ethiopia and eastern Kenya during the October–December 2025 short rains season. By contrast, cooler or near-average conditions are expected in parts of Uganda, South Sudan, northwestern Sudan and southern Tanzania.

Rainfall is also expected to be uneven: September may bring wetter-than-usual conditions to much of the region, while October will likely split wetter western zones from drier eastern areas. By November and December, most of the Greater Horn of Africa is forecast to face drier conditions, except for Rwanda, Burundi and western Tanzania.

Kenya Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa (6th from right), IGAD officials, and climate scientists pose for a group photo after the launch of the October–December 2025 seasonal outlook in Nairobi. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Dr. Deborah Barasa, urged governments to act decisively.

“The Greater Horn of Africa is increasingly vulnerable to climate extremes, with communities facing the consequences of erratic rainfall, prolonged drought and devastating floods,” she said. “These risks do not respect borders; they test the resilience of both IGAD and EAC member states alike.”

Mohammad Abdi Ware, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), echoed those concerns.

“I am just arriving from Djibouti, where much of the country, parts of northern Somalia, northern Ethiopia and Eritrea are suffering from extreme droughts,” he said, adding: “This has brought about uncertainty and livelihood challenges impacting millions of people.”

Kenya Meteorological Department acting director Edward Muriuki called on communities to heed forecasts. “The challenges we face are worsened when people do not take our information seriously,” he said.

The Nairobi forum, organized by IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre in collaboration with Kenya’s Ministry of Environment, was held under the theme “Climate services for closing the early warning gap together.”