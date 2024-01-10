Global WASH event postponed over Guinea fuel explosion

The African Water and Sanitation Association’s 22nd International Congress and Exhibition, which had been originally scheduled for February in Conakry, Republic of Guinea has been postponed to an unknown date.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you of the postponement of our 22nd International Congress and Exhibition, originally scheduled from February 18 to 22, 2024, in Conakry, Republic of Guinea,” the AfWASA board announcement read on January 9.

“Following the explosion of a fuel depot in Conakry on the night of December 17-18, 2023, resulting in numerous loss of lives, injuries, significant material damage, and a considerable number of displaced persons, the Government of the Republic of Guinea, through the Minister of Energy, Hydraulics, and Hydrocarbons, on January 2, 2024, officially requested to AfWASA the postponement of the event,” the board announced.

On 17th December, Guinea’s main fuel depot exploded, killing 24 people and injuring 254 before fire was put out nine days later. During the incident, about 800 buildings, most of them in a radius of 500 meters around the incident, were damaged.

The AfWASA board issued the communication saying the atmosphere following the December 2023 fuel explosion made it hard for the country to host the event at the originally scheduled time.

Conakry had been selected to host the 22nd event under the theme: Human Development in Africa through Investments in the Water and Sanitation Sector before it was postponed.

The AfWASA Executive Board convening on Tuesday acknowledged the request made by Guinea’s government in consultation with the Water Company of Guinea (SEG), the host of the Congress, decided to dispatch a mission to Guinea in order to meet with authorities and assess the situation on the ground.

The AfWASA President, Dr Eng. Silver Mugisha, who is the Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation in Uganda confirmed the announcement.

Approximately 3,000 delegates including leading experts in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector from around the world were expected to attend the congress, share experiences, present innovations, review progress and propose concrete solutions to the challenges of access to water and sanitation services on the continent.