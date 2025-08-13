Go and exploit China’s rich diversity, Ugandan scholars told

The Chinese Embassy in Kampala has urged 39 beneficiaries of its scholarships to exploit China’s rich landscape for learning, discovery and cultural exchange, and to expose themselves to cutting-edge technologies.

While flagging off the students last Friday, Mr Zhang Lizhong, the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, encouraged them to use the opportunity not only to study hard but also to engage with Chinese society, keep open minds to new experiences, and share Uganda’s story with the Chinese so that they become living bridges between the two countries.

“Dear students, you are not only learners, but also envoys. I encourage you to study hard, engage with the Chinese society, keep open to new experiences and tell the Ugandan story proudly. At the same time, learn about the real China, its people, its culture, its aspirations, and bring those stories to Uganda,” he said.

He explained that as a country of ancient civilisation and modern dynamism, where history and innovation co-exist, the students should witness how ancient civilisation embraces modernity.

“China offers a rich landscape for learning, discovery and cultural exchange. You will encounter not only profound philosophies and cutting-edge technologies but also a vibrant diversity of cultures, from languages to festivals, each reflecting the depth and vitality of a civilisation that continues to evolve and inspire,” he added.

He told the students that they were benefiting from the scholarships because China believes education is the most powerful tool for building understanding and promoting peace.

Asked what is unique about the scholarships and whether the courses could be pursued in Uganda, Mr Collin Muhumuza, the coordinator of the Chinese scholarships programme, said for the last four years, the Chinese government has been selecting academically excellent Ugandan students to study high-tech courses not available in Uganda.

“The Government of China has been increasing the scholarships for Africa, and Uganda, the number has risen to 39 from the Ministry of Commerce and the Chinese government. I have been facilitating the students for the last four years,” he said.

He explained that these include advanced courses in road construction, bridge building, new medical research, and other specialist fields, alongside a one-year programme in Chinese language study.