Go for corrupt big fish, says IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Abas Byakagaba, has pledged support to the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions as they target “big fish” in the fight against corruption.

Mr Byakagaba said the members of the public are eagerly waiting for officers in the criminal justice system to target high profile corrupt people.

“The general public has been frustrated that we go for small fish. But of recent, we see this trend changing and we shall support your efforts to ensure a corruption-free society. Ensure professionalism, integrity and protection of human rights during the performance of your duties,” Mr Byakagaba said at the CID headquarters at Kibuli yesterday.

Recently, government officials, ministers, Members of Parliament and top lawyers have been arrested and prosecuted on corruption allegations.

The CID and ODPP officers are meeting for two days to create synergies in their cooperation in the fight against crime under the theme: “The contribution of ODPP/CID in the socio-economic transformation of Uganda”. President Museveni is expected to be the chief guest today at the event.

Corruption is considered one of the biggest challenges in the economic development of Uganda.

According to the Inspector General of Government, the cost of corruption to Uganda is about Shs9 trillion per year.

IGP Byakagaba said the CID and ODPP should use the meeting to interconnect and strengthen their tasks.

“Therefore, the interconnectedness of responsibilities and functions between the CID and ODPP demand that the two institutions must collaborate and strengthen partnership in order to achieve the objective of contributing towards law and order, but by extension towards supporting the development of this country,” he said.

Justice Jane Abodo, the Director of Public Prosecutions, said her office and CID has a special duty to protect the society from criminal behaviour and therefore the standard of service expected of them is high.

“The standard of service expected of them is really high, which consequentially places us on the duty to take reasonable steps to ensure that services are effective, they are fair, there are transparent and that we are actually skilled and up to date in addressing emerging challenges related to crime in Uganda particularly on the social economic challenges,” Justice Abodo said.

She said the conference is intended to equip officers with investigative and prosecutorial tools to contribute to the social-economic development in Uganda.

Both IGP Byakagaba and Justice Abodo agreed that there should be strong collaboration between the two institutions in whatever they do.

The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mr Tom Magambo, said the main aim of the meeting was to realign their work to support the socio-economic transformation of Ugandans.