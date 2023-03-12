God will punish MPs if homosexuality Bill is not passed, Ex-bishop says

Lango diocese bishop emeritus, John Charles Odurkami, has condemned proponents of homosexuality in Uganda and urged Members of Parliament to urgently pass the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

The retired bishop warned that if legislators fail to clearly state their position on the matter by passing the new Homosexuality Bill, he and other servants of God would pray to God to curse them.

“Because if you are sent to Parliament and you make sinful laws it means you are not people’s representative and you don’t love your people,” the Bishop Emeritus said while delivering a sermon at the burial of the late Kuranimo George Opota at Awangi Village, Orupo Parish, Iceme Sub-county in Oyam District on Saturday.

Opota, 91, the father of Tekwaro Lango Prime Minister, George Ojwang, died on March 3.

On Thursday, Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa to formally undertook the due process of crafting and finalising the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 that is intended to prohibit same-sex relations in Uganda.

Ms Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament, referred the Bill to the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee for scrutiny, the first step in an accelerated process to pass the law.

"Let the public come and express their views -- including the homos -- allow them to come," she said.

The Bill comes as conspiracy theories accusing shadowy international forces of promoting homosexuality gain traction on social media.

Under the proposed law, anyone who engages in same-sex activity or who "holds out" as LGBTQ could face up to 10 years' imprisonment. It is unclear how long the parliamentary process could take.

Ms Among said when the time comes, legislators will be required to vote on the Bill one-by-one in front of their peers. "This is the time you are going to show us if you are a homo or not.”

Bishop Emeritus Odurkami said the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 was challenged in court on grounds that there was a lack of quorum when it was being passed by Parliament.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 was an act passed by the Parliament of Uganda on December 20, 2013, which prohibited sexual relations between persons of the same sex.

“When the first bill was introduced, some Members of Parliament did not show up in Parliament. I don’t know whether it was because of greed or because they were bribed. They decided to absent themselves,” the retired bishop added.

He then prayed for the late Opota’s family to have strength during the trying time.

“It has already happened and it will happen to all of us…you should be people who cherish peace and love one another. You should be hardworking and educate others just like your father did,” he told the deceased’s children.

Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief, described the late Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) diehard as a peace-builder and a generous leader.

Lango position on homosexuality

Last week, Tekwaro Lango unveiled its official position on homosexuality and lesbianism, defining homosexuality as an "abnormal lifestyle choice."

The Paramount Chief, Dr Odongo Okune, in a statement on March 6, urged Lango’s sons and daughters to reject such an abnormal lifestyle with the contempt it deserves.

Dozens of cultural leaders from the Lango Sub-region met at Dr Odongo’s home in Lira City East Division, and agreed to Tekwaro Lango’s position on a wide range of issues, including the rejection of homosexuality.

Ms Rose Lilly Akello, the state minister for Ethics and Integrity, had earlier urged Ugandans to reject homosexuality and lesbianism in totality.

“My dear people, we have our norms, we have our morals, and we have our values. Can we unite with the Parliament of Uganda, with the religious leaders, with our President so that we fight this vice called homosexuality and lesbianism? You know what it takes. Can we unite? It is becoming a very bad thing more than corruption, than even cancer,” she said.

