Godfathers crippling fight against corruption – CSOs

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have said the increasing godfather syndrome in the country is hindering the fight against corruption.

Mr Marlon Agaba, the executive director of Anti-Corruption Coalition of Uganda (ACCU), explained that although the government has put in place institutions and laws to fight corruption, there are still forms of the vice that go un-investigated and prosecuted because people involved have political connections.

Mr Agaba decried how some corrupt government officials who have godfathers in government are never touched.

“The whole broader issue of impunity is having people, especially public servants, using public offices and they are untouchable because they probably have godfathers or have ways of getting around the system,” Mr Agaba said.

He was speaking during the Anti-Corruption Convention held in Kampala yesterday under the theme, ‘Strengthening partnerships in the war against corruption.’

Mr Agaba noted that the other issue hindering the fight against corruption is delayed response to cases when citizens report.

He has since called upon the government to invest more funds in the institutions that are fighting corruption in the country. In his keynote address, Mr Amos Ngolobe, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit special presidential adviser, said there is a need to strengthen partnerships between government, agencies, CSOs and citizens in the war against corruption.

“Let us avoid working in isolation, let us work together; above all, as anti-corruption agencies, we should be open to new ideas and innovation to fight corruption in the country,” Mr Ngolobe said.

He noted that corruption has remained one of the key challenges that hinder Uganda’ economic development and must be eliminated.

Col Judith Nakalema, the head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, noted that corruption is a moral issue and called upon parents to impact good morals in their children.