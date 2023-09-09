Godfrey Ssentongo: Educationist with a mission departs

Senior educationist Godfrey Ssentongo Ssempa succumbed to prostate cancer last weekend after battling the silent killer for a couple of years. He had recently entered retirement after a career that spanned nearly three decades in the country’s education sector.

The fifth child of the late Yekoyasi Kaggwa Nakabaale and late Gladys Namawejje Nakabaale’s nine children, Ssentongo spent his first seven years in a mud and wattle house. His parents would later accumulate some funds to construct a better home. It was at this juncture that their father took charge and imparted the skills of brick-making and construction to his children while building the house.

Ssentongo commenced his formal education at Bbowa Primary School for lower primary before moving on to Wandegeya Primary School, where he completed his primary education. He then pursued his O-Level education at Mengo Secondary School, but completed it at Ndejje Secondary School. He later enrolled at Caltec Academy Makerere for his A-Level studies.

Ssentongo missed the required enrolment points for Makerere University by a mere 0.1 points. His teachers, recognising his potential, offered him a bursary at the academy and advised him to retake his Senior Six exams to attain the necessary points for Makerere.

Livingstone Amon Mukiibi, the departed headteacher of Ngogwe Baskerville Senior Secondary School, where Ssentongo taught during his Senior Six vacation, however, encouraged him to apply for teaching at then Kyambogo Institute of Teacher Education (ITEK).

Ssentongo did just that. He was admitted for a Diploma in Secondary Education and sent to the National Teachers College (NTC) in Nkozi. Later, he furthered his education at ITEK, earning a Bachelor of Education degree with a major in History and CRE. Ssentongo continued to pursue his academic aspirations, ultimately obtaining a Master of Arts in History from Kyambogo University.

Teaching genesis

Ssentongo had longed to become a clergyman. Mukiibi, however, dangled an opportunity to teach at Ngogwe, and the rest—as they say—is history.

Ssentongo was handed over to the History and CRE Department heads. Reflecting on this moment in a television interview, Ssentongo recalled that this was the first time he had ever been addressed as ‘sir’, a title he had long yearned for. His journey at the school kicked off in 1989 while simultaneously pursuing his diploma. He continued to teach there until 1995.

Ssentongo’s diligent service did not go unnoticed. In 1996, he was transferred to Ndeeba Senior Secondary School in Kayunga and promoted to deputy head teacher, a role he held until 1998. His exceptional contributions there led to yet another transfer to Kanjuki Senior Secondary School in Kayunga where he served as head teacher until 2006.

He would later join Bishop’s Senior School in Mukono from 2007 to 2014 and Lubiri Senior Secondary School from 2015 to 2022, both as head teacher.

“He was incredibly passionate about teaching,” Richard Luggya Kibuuka, an ICT teacher who served under his leadership at Bishops Secondary School, Mukono, said of Ssentongo.

Distinguished leader

Ssentongo would faithfully arrive at school by 5am, intent on personally overseeing his students during their self-guided morning preps. Additionally, Luggya noted that he used the early morning hours to teach his students before 8am. Such was his hands-on style that even his transition to administrative duties didn’t stop him from even identifying teachers who underperformed.

Upon his arrival at Bishops Secondary School in 2007, the school had approximately 1,300 students. Nearly 250 of them were in the boarding section. When he departed in 2015, the school’s student population had surged to more than 2,500. More than 1,000 of them were in the boarding section. This growth was mirrored in the pursuit of academic excellence.

He also pulled a rabbit out of the hat while at Kanjukyi Secondary School. Despite being significantly behind the syllabus, he motivated his teachers, working tirelessly alongside them, to improve academic performance. The outcome was transformative—none of the 16 Senior Four candidates failed their final exams.

The welfare of staff entrusted to his care also mattered a great deal. He would not hesitate to crack the whip, though, when they fell short. When Ssentongo joined Lubiri Secondary School in 2015, per Ednah Mirembe, an alumnae, he decisively dealt with teachers who skipped classes by introducing a teaching rota system where teachers had to sign for every lesson taught.

Ssentongo believed in innovative education that created a safe space for learners to engage and build better relationships with their teachers. Derrick Serwanga, his former student, remembers that “non-uniform day” was intended to bridge the gap between students and teachers. Students would dress like teachers and vice versa. The day gained popularity in Ugandan high schools, and was widely adopted.

Resistance, controversy

That said, Lubiri Secondary School presented many challenges for Ssentongo after his management style was met with a mixed reception. In a scandal that gained widespread attention in 2019, some teachers raised serious grievances against him, pushing for his immediate sacking. They alleged that his style was coming at a cost of significant financial losses.

Furthermore, they demanded an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of 20 teachers who had been critical of him. Ssentongo had succeeded Mr Ali Mugaga as head teacher, who in turn had replaced Mr Swaib Mbaziira—both of whom were staunch Muslims. Ssentongo alleged that he faced resistance from the Muslim community from the very beginning, suggesting that this may have been the root cause of the issues.

Additionally, Ssentongo privately owned Lincoln Secondary School in Mukono. Some teachers alleged that Lubiri Secondary School resources were diverted to support this school, with more than 15 Lubiri teachers allegedly teaching part-time at Lincoln Secondary School.

Hailed

Shortly after that scandal, Ssentongo was feted by Bishops Secondary School in June 2019.

This was a first. Bishop James William Ssebaggala, a member of the school’s board of directors, praised Ssentongo for finding a silver lining in the dark cloud (student indiscipline and poor academic performance) that hovered above the school. The situation was so bad that Ssebaggala once contemplated changing the school’s name. Ssentongo’s transformative leadership made this unnecessary.

At Lubiri, Ssentongo’s final assignment before retirement, the staff and management bid him farewell while he was in India receiving treatment. They presented him with a brand-new Toyota Hilux.

Ssentongo was buried on Wednesday at his family’s ancestral home in Bakijulula-Bbowa, in Bulemeezi, Luweero District. He is survived by a widow, Edith Nagadya Ssentongo, and five children.

A loving husband

Senior educationist Godfrey Ssentongo Ssempa’s wife described him as a loving husband and a dedicated parent who, even in his ailing state, chose to visit his children at school, sometimes remaining in the car.